All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Monday, April 17
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3, Florida 1
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Tuesday, April 18
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1
Seattle 3, Colorado 1
Wednesday, April 19
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Florida 6, Boston 3
Dallas 7, Minnesota 3
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Thursday, April 20
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Colorado 3, Seattle 2
Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2
Friday, April 21
N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1
Boston 4, Florida 2
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Saturday, April 22
Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT
Colorado 6, Seattle 4
Sunday, April 23
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 6, Florida 2
Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Monday, April 24
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Tuesday, April 25
N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2
Dallas 4, Minnesota 0
Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3
Wednesday, April 26
Florida 4, Boston 3, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Thursday, April 27
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4 - 1
Friday, April 28
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 2
Florida 7, Boston 5
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1, Dallas wins series 4 - 2
Colorado 4, Seattle 1
Saturday, April 29
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT, Toronto wins series 4 - 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, Edmonton wins series 4 - 2
Sunday, April 30
Florida 4, Boston 3, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 3
Seattle 2, Colorado 1, Seattle wins series 4 - 3
Monday, May 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0, New Jersey wins series 4 - 3
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Tuesday, May 2
Florida 4, Toronto 2
Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT
Wednesday, May 3
Carolina 5, New Jersey 1
Vegas 6, Edmonton 4
Thursday, May 4
Florida 3, Toronto 2
Dallas 4, Seattle 2
Friday, May 5
Carolina 6, New Jersey 1
Saturday, May 6
Edmonton 5, Vegas 1
Sunday, May 7
New Jersey 8, Carolina 4
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Seattle 7, Dallas 2
Monday, May 8
Vegas 5, Edmonton 1
Tuesday, May 9
Carolina 6, New Jersey 1
Dallas 6, Seattle 3
Wednesday, May 10
Toronto 2, Florida 1
Edmonton 4, Vegas 1
Thursday, May 11
Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 1
Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Friday, May 12
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 1
Vegas 4, Edmonton 3, Vegas wins series 4 - 2
Saturday, May 13
Seattle 6, Dallas 3, series tied 3 - 3
Sunday, May 14
Vegas 5, Edmonton 2
Monday, May 15
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
x-Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
