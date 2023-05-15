All Times EDT

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Monday, April 17

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3, Florida 1

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Tuesday, April 18

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Wednesday, April 19

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Florida 6, Boston 3

Dallas 7, Minnesota 3

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

Thursday, April 20

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

Colorado 3, Seattle 2

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday, April 21

N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Saturday, April 22

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT

Colorado 6, Seattle 4

Sunday, April 23

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 6, Florida 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Monday, April 24

New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT

Tuesday, April 25

N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 0

Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3

Wednesday, April 26

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Thursday, April 27

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4 - 1

Friday, April 28

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 2

Florida 7, Boston 5

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1, Dallas wins series 4 - 2

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Saturday, April 29

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT, Toronto wins series 4 - 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, Edmonton wins series 4 - 2

Sunday, April 30

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 3

Seattle 2, Colorado 1, Seattle wins series 4 - 3

Monday, May 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0, New Jersey wins series 4 - 3

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Tuesday, May 2

Florida 4, Toronto 2

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Wednesday, May 3

Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Thursday, May 4

Florida 3, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Friday, May 5

Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Saturday, May 6

Edmonton 5, Vegas 1

Sunday, May 7

New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Monday, May 8

Vegas 5, Edmonton 1

Tuesday, May 9

Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Dallas 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday, May 10

Toronto 2, Florida 1

Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

Thursday, May 11

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 1

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Friday, May 12

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 1

Vegas 4, Edmonton 3, Vegas wins series 4 - 2

Saturday, May 13

Seattle 6, Dallas 3, series tied 3 - 3

Sunday, May 14

Vegas 5, Edmonton 2

Monday, May 15

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

x-Edmonton at Vegas, TBA

