All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida4531956718413023-3-08-6-56-1-2
Carolina423192641479816-4-115-5-16-4-0
Tampa Bay45291066415412815-4-414-6-29-5-1
N.Y. Rangers46291346214012014-4-215-9-26-3-0
Pittsburgh45271176115112013-6-414-5-36-2-0
Toronto40271035714010715-4-112-6-28-2-0
Washington45241295714512212-7-512-5-47-2-1
Boston42251435312811814-8-111-6-210-3-1
Detroit45192064412515613-8-36-12-36-6-2
Columbus42202114113215112-9-18-12-06-8-0
N.Y. Islanders371516636891018-9-37-7-35-5-1
Philadelphia4414228361101517-10-47-12-43-9-2
New Jersey43152353512115010-10-35-13-27-7-2
Buffalo4414237351151527-12-37-11-44-7-4
Ottawa3813214301061306-11-17-10-34-6-0
Montreal44829723991725-13-13-16-62-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado4332836718112620-2-112-6-211-3-1
Nashville45271445814012313-7-014-7-410-3-1
Minnesota40271035715612014-3-113-7-27-4-1
St. Louis44261355715312117-5-29-8-39-5-2
Vegas45261635515313513-10-213-6-17-4-0
Anaheim47231685414013513-7-410-9-47-2-3
Los Angeles46231675313112713-10-210-6-54-4-1
Calgary402113648128997-4-414-9-24-5-1
Dallas42231724812612715-5-18-12-16-5-1
San Jose45222034712413911-9-211-11-13-3-0
Edmonton40221624613513212-8-010-8-210-2-0
Vancouver4419196441101218-8-311-11-35-3-5
Winnipeg41181674311912510-8-18-8-66-4-2
Chicago4416217391111488-9-38-12-43-8-4
Seattle4414264321161569-14-25-12-23-10-0
Arizona431029424941635-15-15-14-33-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1

Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT

Carolina 2, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 7, Montreal 2

Toronto 7, Detroit 4

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Arizona 1

Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 2

Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 3

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Dallas 6, Boston 1

Columbus 6, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Colorado 4, Buffalo 1

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

