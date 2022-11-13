All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston1513202660338-0-05-2-03-2-0
New Jersey1512302455387-2-05-1-02-2-0
N.Y. Islanders1610602053416-3-04-3-04-1-0
Carolina159511947434-2-05-3-13-1-0
Toronto168531945446-2-12-3-22-1-0
Detroit147431743505-2-22-2-11-2-1
Florida158611748464-1-14-5-02-1-1
Montreal158611747485-3-03-3-13-1-0
N.Y. Rangers167631748473-3-34-3-01-3-0
Philadelphia147521636384-2-13-3-11-1-2
Washington167721646475-3-12-4-11-1-1
Tampa Bay147611543463-2-14-4-03-0-0
Pittsburgh156631554523-1-13-5-22-0-0
Buffalo157801455524-5-03-3-02-4-0
Ottawa145811149494-4-01-4-11-4-0
Columbus14491938613-5-01-4-12-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas1613302659375-2-08-1-04-1-0
Los Angeles169611956565-3-04-3-10-2-0
Seattle158521850423-4-15-1-12-2-1
Edmonton169701859584-5-05-2-02-1-0
Colorado138411749354-1-14-3-03-0-1
Winnipeg138411740315-1-03-3-15-1-0
Dallas148511751374-2-04-3-14-1-0
Minnesota147611540422-4-05-2-11-1-0
Chicago146531538434-2-12-3-20-2-1
Calgary146621441455-4-11-2-12-2-0
Arizona146711339501-2-15-5-00-1-1
Nashville156811340513-3-13-5-01-3-0
Vancouver154831151612-3-12-5-22-1-0
San Jose164931144581-5-33-4-00-1-2
St. Louis135801031482-4-03-4-00-2-0
Anaheim154101942682-4-02-6-13-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 4

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 4, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3, OT

Nashville 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4, Carolina 1

St. Louis 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

