All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida47321056919413923-3-09-7-56-1-2
a-Tampa Bay46301066615713016-4-414-6-29-5-1
m-Carolina44311036515310616-4-115-6-26-4-0
m-N.Y. Rangers47301346414512215-4-215-9-26-3-0
m-Pittsburgh47281186415812613-6-515-5-36-2-1
a-Toronto43301036315711517-4-113-6-28-2-0
Washington48251495915613512-9-513-5-48-3-1
Boston44261535513312415-9-111-6-210-3-1
Detroit48212164813616514-9-37-12-36-6-2
Columbus44212214314116312-10-19-12-07-8-0
N.Y. Islanders401717640991089-10-38-7-35-5-1
Philadelphia4615238381161588-11-47-12-43-9-2
New Jersey47162653713416810-11-36-15-27-7-2
Ottawa4216224361181409-11-17-11-34-6-0
Buffalo4514247351171577-12-37-12-44-7-4
Montreal458307231001795-14-13-16-62-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado4432846818312920-2-212-6-211-3-2
c-Nashville47281546014712914-7-014-8-410-4-1
c-Minnesota42281135916112214-3-114-8-28-5-1
p-Vegas48281735916214314-10-214-7-18-5-0
St. Louis44261355715312117-5-29-8-39-5-2
p-Los Angeles47241675513613013-10-211-6-54-4-1
p-Anaheim48231695514113713-7-410-9-57-2-3
Calgary4324136541421048-4-416-9-25-5-1
Dallas44241825013313416-6-18-12-17-5-1
Edmonton44231834914314612-10-011-8-310-3-0
San Jose46222044812614211-9-211-11-23-3-0
Vancouver4821216481231339-9-312-12-35-3-5
Winnipeg43191774512212811-8-18-9-67-4-2
Chicago4717237411161578-11-39-12-43-9-4
Seattle4715284341231649-15-26-13-23-10-0
Arizona4712314281051765-16-17-15-34-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Edmonton 0

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 6, Vegas 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you