All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Tampa Bay322174461069311-3-210-4-28-4-1
Carolina30227145996210-3-012-4-13-2-0
Washington321967451138410-3-49-3-36-2-0
Florida312074441179316-3-04-4-45-1-2
Toronto30208242987612-4-18-4-16-2-0
N.Y. Rangers3119844289818-3-211-5-25-1-0
Pittsburgh3017853991768-5-29-3-34-2-0
Detroit3115133338810411-3-24-10-14-4-2
Philadelphia311312632841026-6-27-6-43-4-1
Columbus291513131959810-3-15-10-02-5-0
Boston26141023071697-5-17-5-16-3-1
New Jersey311115527861087-7-34-8-24-4-2
Buffalo321017525861126-9-24-8-33-4-2
N.Y. Islanders2791262461783-5-36-7-31-4-1
Ottawa28917220791015-9-04-8-23-4-0
Montreal33722418711185-10-12-12-32-5-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas33211204212010110-7-011-5-06-4-0
St. Louis321895411108712-3-26-6-36-4-2
Anaheim331797411049110-4-47-5-37-1-3
Minnesota301992401129210-2-19-7-15-3-0
Nashville32191124095889-5-010-6-26-2-1
Calgary2916763893664-3-412-4-23-4-1
Colorado271782361159110-2-17-6-14-3-0
Edmonton3018120361039410-6-08-6-08-2-0
San Jose32171413591969-7-18-7-02-2-0
Los Angeles32151253586879-7-26-5-33-3-1
Winnipeg301411533908710-6-14-5-44-2-2
Vancouver33151533385948-7-17-8-24-3-3
Dallas291512232828511-3-14-9-16-4-1
Chicago30111542672976-6-25-9-23-3-2
Seattle321018424901176-10-24-8-22-8-0
Arizona30621315631172-10-14-11-22-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 9, Tampa Bay 3

Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Buffalo 1

Calgary 6, Seattle 4

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Vancouver 1, SO

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Target Field, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, ppd

