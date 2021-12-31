All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|32
|21
|7
|4
|46
|106
|93
|11-3-2
|10-4-2
|8-4-1
|Carolina
|30
|22
|7
|1
|45
|99
|62
|10-3-0
|12-4-1
|3-2-0
|Washington
|32
|19
|6
|7
|45
|113
|84
|10-3-4
|9-3-3
|6-2-0
|Florida
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|117
|93
|16-3-0
|4-4-4
|5-1-2
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|12-4-1
|8-4-1
|6-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|19
|8
|4
|42
|89
|81
|8-3-2
|11-5-2
|5-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|91
|76
|8-5-2
|9-3-3
|4-2-0
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|88
|104
|11-3-2
|4-10-1
|4-4-2
|Philadelphia
|31
|13
|12
|6
|32
|84
|102
|6-6-2
|7-6-4
|3-4-1
|Columbus
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|95
|98
|10-3-1
|5-10-0
|2-5-0
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|7-5-1
|7-5-1
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|31
|11
|15
|5
|27
|86
|108
|7-7-3
|4-8-2
|4-4-2
|Buffalo
|32
|10
|17
|5
|25
|86
|112
|6-9-2
|4-8-3
|3-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|9
|12
|6
|24
|61
|78
|3-5-3
|6-7-3
|1-4-1
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|5-9-0
|4-8-2
|3-4-0
|Montreal
|33
|7
|22
|4
|18
|71
|118
|5-10-1
|2-12-3
|2-5-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|33
|21
|12
|0
|42
|120
|101
|10-7-0
|11-5-0
|6-4-0
|St. Louis
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|110
|87
|12-3-2
|6-6-3
|6-4-2
|Anaheim
|33
|17
|9
|7
|41
|104
|91
|10-4-4
|7-5-3
|7-1-3
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|112
|92
|10-2-1
|9-7-1
|5-3-0
|Nashville
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|95
|88
|9-5-0
|10-6-2
|6-2-1
|Calgary
|29
|16
|7
|6
|38
|93
|66
|4-3-4
|12-4-2
|3-4-1
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|10-2-1
|7-6-1
|4-3-0
|Edmonton
|30
|18
|12
|0
|36
|103
|94
|10-6-0
|8-6-0
|8-2-0
|San Jose
|32
|17
|14
|1
|35
|91
|96
|9-7-1
|8-7-0
|2-2-0
|Los Angeles
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|86
|87
|9-7-2
|6-5-3
|3-3-1
|Winnipeg
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|87
|10-6-1
|4-5-4
|4-2-2
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|85
|94
|8-7-1
|7-8-2
|4-3-3
|Dallas
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|82
|85
|11-3-1
|4-9-1
|6-4-1
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|72
|97
|6-6-2
|5-9-2
|3-3-2
|Seattle
|32
|10
|18
|4
|24
|90
|117
|6-10-2
|4-8-2
|2-8-0
|Arizona
|30
|6
|21
|3
|15
|63
|117
|2-10-1
|4-11-2
|2-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3
Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2, OT
Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Boston at Ottawa, ppd
Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd
Dallas at Colorado, ppd
Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Florida 9, Tampa Bay 3
Columbus 4, Nashville 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Buffalo 1
Calgary 6, Seattle 4
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Los Angeles 2, Vancouver 1, SO
Friday's Games
Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, ppd
Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Target Field, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, ppd