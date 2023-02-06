All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|51
|39
|7
|5
|83
|192
|111
|22-1-3
|17-6-2
|9-4-3
|m-Carolina
|51
|34
|9
|8
|76
|173
|136
|17-5-2
|17-4-6
|13-3-1
|m-New Jersey
|50
|33
|13
|4
|70
|176
|135
|14-10-2
|19-3-2
|9-5-2
|a-Toronto
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|175
|141
|20-5-4
|11-8-4
|7-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|16
|1
|65
|176
|148
|20-4-1
|12-12-0
|9-6-0
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|50
|28
|14
|8
|64
|162
|133
|14-9-4
|14-5-4
|6-6-1
|Washington
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|166
|152
|14-8-3
|13-12-3
|9-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|49
|24
|16
|9
|57
|161
|153
|14-6-4
|10-10-5
|5-4-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|26
|22
|5
|57
|150
|145
|15-9-2
|11-13-3
|10-5-1
|Buffalo
|50
|26
|20
|4
|56
|186
|170
|11-13-2
|15-7-2
|6-8-1
|Florida
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|185
|184
|14-7-3
|11-15-3
|10-3-2
|Ottawa
|50
|24
|23
|3
|51
|151
|159
|14-11-1
|10-12-2
|9-5-0
|Philadelphia
|52
|21
|22
|9
|51
|143
|164
|10-13-2
|11-9-7
|6-8-4
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|12-10-3
|9-9-5
|6-8-2
|Montreal
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|134
|189
|11-14-1
|9-13-3
|4-10-1
|Columbus
|51
|15
|32
|4
|34
|131
|198
|11-15-2
|4-17-2
|4-11-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Dallas
|52
|29
|13
|10
|68
|176
|135
|14-5-6
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|c-Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|18-8-0
|14-11-1
|13-4-0
|p-Seattle
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|177
|151
|13-10-3
|16-5-2
|9-6-2
|p-Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|14-9-2
|14-9-5
|9-4-2
|p-Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|160
|148
|14-13-0
|15-5-4
|5-7-2
|Edmonton
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|187
|163
|13-11-3
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|c-Minnesota
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|153
|141
|15-8-1
|12-10-3
|8-5-0
|Calgary
|51
|24
|17
|10
|58
|164
|158
|14-9-2
|10-8-8
|9-3-2
|Colorado
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|151
|133
|13-9-3
|14-9-0
|9-4-1
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|14-7-3
|10-11-3
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|10-12-2
|13-13-1
|6-9-1
|Vancouver
|50
|20
|26
|4
|44
|170
|201
|10-13-1
|10-13-3
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|51
|15
|25
|11
|41
|157
|196
|5-12-7
|10-13-4
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|51
|17
|28
|6
|40
|134
|179
|11-8-2
|6-20-4
|3-6-2
|Anaheim
|51
|16
|29
|6
|38
|127
|208
|9-13-1
|7-16-5
|6-6-1
|Chicago
|48
|15
|29
|4
|34
|118
|176
|9-16-2
|6-13-2
|3-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1
Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT
Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
