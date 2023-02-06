All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston5139758319211122-1-317-6-29-4-3
m-Carolina5134987617313617-5-217-4-613-3-1
m-New Jersey50331347017613514-10-219-3-29-5-2
a-Toronto52311387017514120-5-411-8-47-5-2
a-Tampa Bay49321616517614820-4-112-12-09-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers50281486416213314-9-414-5-46-6-1
Washington53272066016615214-8-313-12-39-4-1
Pittsburgh49241695716115314-6-410-10-55-4-4
N.Y. Islanders53262255715014515-9-211-13-310-5-1
Buffalo50262045618617011-13-215-7-26-8-1
Florida53252265618518414-7-311-15-310-3-2
Ottawa50242335115115914-11-110-12-29-5-0
Philadelphia52212295114316410-13-211-9-76-8-4
Detroit48211985014516012-10-39-9-56-8-2
Montreal51202744413418911-14-19-13-34-10-1
Columbus51153243413119811-15-24-17-24-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Dallas522913106817613514-5-615-8-49-2-3
c-Winnipeg52321916516713718-8-014-11-113-4-0
p-Seattle49291556317715113-10-316-5-29-6-2
p-Los Angeles53281876317318314-9-214-9-59-4-2
p-Vegas51291846216014814-13-015-5-45-7-2
Edmonton50281846018716313-11-315-7-110-6-0
c-Minnesota49271845815314115-8-112-10-38-5-0
Calgary512417105816415814-9-210-8-89-3-2
Colorado48271835715113313-9-314-9-09-4-1
Nashville48241865413714114-7-310-11-35-6-3
St. Louis51232534915618510-12-213-13-16-9-1
Vancouver50202644417020110-13-110-13-310-5-0
San Jose51152511411571965-12-710-13-42-8-6
Arizona51172864013417911-8-26-20-43-6-2
Anaheim5116296381272089-13-17-16-56-6-1
Chicago4815294341181769-16-26-13-23-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

