All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida23164335896413-1-03-3-34-0-2
Toronto24176135745210-3-17-3-06-1-0
Washington2414463485617-1-47-3-25-1-0
N.Y. Rangers2114433164556-1-18-3-25-1-0
Carolina2215613169506-3-09-3-13-2-0
Tampa Bay2213543071628-3-25-2-23-2-1
Detroit2412932767758-2-24-7-14-4-2
Pittsburgh2310852565665-5-25-3-32-2-0
Boston2012802459537-4-05-4-06-3-0
Columbus2112902469688-3-04-6-02-4-0
New Jersey219842261686-4-23-4-23-1-2
Philadelphia218942050654-4-24-5-22-3-1
Buffalo2381231968846-6-12-6-23-4-2
Montreal2561721456894-8-12-9-12-4-1
N.Y. Islanders1851031333540-4-15-6-20-4-1
Ottawa2151511151813-8-02-7-11-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Calgary2314453377464-2-310-2-21-2-1
Minnesota2316613388689-2-07-4-15-2-0
Edmonton2116503282619-1-07-4-07-0-0
Anaheim2413832981709-4-14-4-26-1-1
San Jose2313912762615-4-18-5-01-0-0
St. Louis2312832777667-3-15-5-24-3-2
Dallas2112722660588-2-14-5-13-2-1
Colorado2012712580657-2-15-5-04-2-0
Nashville23121012564657-5-05-5-14-2-1
Vegas22121002471707-5-05-5-04-4-0
Winnipeg2210842460617-3-13-5-33-2-2
Los Angeles229942260646-6-23-3-21-1-1
Chicago2281221849705-5-13-7-13-3-0
Seattle2381321868815-6-03-7-20-5-0
Vancouver2481421859763-6-15-8-11-3-2
Arizona2351621242822-6-13-10-12-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 8, Colorado 3

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO

Anaheim 6, Vegas 5

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday's Games

Florida 7, Buffalo 4

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 2, Nashville 0

Dallas 3, Columbus 2

Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you