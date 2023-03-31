All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|75
|58
|12
|5
|121
|278
|160
|31-4-3
|27-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Carolina
|74
|47
|18
|9
|103
|243
|195
|25-10-3
|22-8-6
|18-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|75
|47
|20
|8
|102
|259
|207
|21-13-4
|26-7-4
|15-6-2
|x-Toronto
|74
|44
|20
|10
|98
|253
|206
|25-7-6
|19-13-4
|11-6-3
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|75
|44
|21
|10
|98
|254
|202
|22-12-4
|22-9-6
|13-9-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|262
|231
|26-7-5
|18-19-1
|11-11-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|39
|28
|9
|87
|226
|207
|22-13-3
|17-15-6
|15-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|75
|37
|28
|10
|84
|241
|243
|21-11-5
|16-17-5
|9-9-5
|Florida
|76
|38
|31
|7
|83
|265
|260
|21-12-4
|17-19-3
|15-6-2
|Ottawa
|75
|37
|33
|5
|79
|241
|244
|22-13-3
|15-20-2
|14-7-1
|Buffalo
|73
|35
|31
|7
|77
|261
|271
|14-20-4
|21-11-3
|10-11-2
|Washington
|76
|34
|33
|9
|77
|238
|238
|17-14-6
|17-19-3
|11-8-4
|Detroit
|74
|33
|32
|9
|75
|219
|244
|19-15-4
|14-17-5
|7-13-2
|Philadelphia
|74
|29
|32
|13
|71
|202
|243
|17-16-5
|12-16-8
|6-11-6
|Montreal
|76
|30
|40
|6
|66
|219
|281
|16-18-3
|14-22-3
|6-16-1
|Columbus
|74
|23
|43
|8
|54
|199
|293
|14-20-2
|9-23-6
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|75
|46
|22
|7
|99
|249
|216
|22-15-1
|24-7-6
|11-9-3
|c-Minnesota
|75
|44
|22
|9
|97
|228
|201
|24-11-3
|20-11-6
|14-7-1
|p-Edmonton
|76
|44
|23
|9
|97
|300
|255
|21-12-6
|23-11-3
|14-6-1
|p-Los Angeles
|75
|43
|22
|10
|96
|259
|240
|25-9-4
|18-13-6
|11-6-3
|c-Dallas
|74
|40
|20
|14
|94
|255
|205
|18-10-9
|22-10-5
|14-3-4
|c-Colorado
|74
|44
|24
|6
|94
|247
|205
|20-13-5
|24-11-1
|16-6-1
|Seattle
|74
|41
|25
|8
|90
|258
|237
|17-15-4
|24-10-4
|12-8-2
|Winnipeg
|75
|41
|31
|3
|85
|222
|212
|22-12-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Calgary
|75
|34
|26
|15
|83
|240
|233
|18-15-4
|16-11-11
|13-6-3
|Nashville
|74
|37
|29
|8
|82
|206
|219
|18-14-4
|19-15-4
|7-10-4
|St. Louis
|75
|35
|34
|6
|76
|247
|276
|16-16-5
|19-18-1
|9-12-1
|Vancouver
|74
|34
|34
|6
|74
|256
|276
|17-18-1
|17-16-5
|14-6-0
|Arizona
|75
|27
|35
|13
|67
|211
|262
|20-12-4
|7-23-9
|9-10-6
|San Jose
|75
|21
|39
|15
|57
|216
|289
|8-20-10
|13-19-5
|4-11-8
|Anaheim
|75
|23
|42
|10
|56
|191
|306
|12-22-3
|11-20-7
|7-12-2
|Chicago
|75
|24
|45
|6
|54
|183
|271
|14-21-3
|10-24-3
|6-18-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Florida 5, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1
Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT
Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Detroit 3, Carolina 2
St. Louis 5, Chicago 3
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Seattle 4, Anaheim 1
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.