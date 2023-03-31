All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston755812512127816031-4-327-8-216-5-3
x-Carolina744718910324319525-10-322-8-618-6-1
x-New Jersey754720810225920721-13-426-7-415-6-2
x-Toronto744420109825320625-7-619-13-411-6-3
x-N.Y. Rangers754421109825420222-12-422-9-613-9-2
a-Tampa Bay76442669426223126-7-518-19-111-11-1
N.Y. Islanders76392898722620722-13-317-15-615-6-2
Pittsburgh753728108424124321-11-516-17-59-9-5
Florida76383178326526021-12-417-19-315-6-2
Ottawa75373357924124422-13-315-20-214-7-1
Buffalo73353177726127114-20-421-11-310-11-2
Washington76343397723823817-14-617-19-311-8-4
Detroit74333297521924419-15-414-17-57-13-2
Philadelphia742932137120224317-16-512-16-86-11-6
Montreal76304066621928116-18-314-22-36-16-1
Columbus74234385419929314-20-29-23-66-13-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas75462279924921622-15-124-7-611-9-3
c-Minnesota75442299722820124-11-320-11-614-7-1
p-Edmonton76442399730025521-12-623-11-314-6-1
p-Los Angeles754322109625924025-9-418-13-611-6-3
c-Dallas744020149425520518-10-922-10-514-3-4
c-Colorado74442469424720520-13-524-11-116-6-1
Seattle74412589025823717-15-424-10-412-8-2
Winnipeg75413138522221222-12-219-19-116-7-0
Calgary753426158324023318-15-416-11-1113-6-3
Nashville74372988220621918-14-419-15-47-10-4
St. Louis75353467624727616-16-519-18-19-12-1
Vancouver74343467425627617-18-117-16-514-6-0
Arizona752735136721126220-12-47-23-99-10-6
San Jose75213915572162898-20-1013-19-54-11-8
Anaheim752342105619130612-22-311-20-77-12-2
Chicago75244565418327114-21-310-24-36-18-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Seattle 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

