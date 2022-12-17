All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston302442501166616-0-28-4-05-3-0
New Jersey302172441057310-6-111-1-15-4-1
Toronto311966441017311-2-38-4-34-1-1
Carolina2917664084756-3-111-3-55-1-0
Pittsburgh30188440106869-3-29-5-24-0-1
Tampa Bay291991391058512-4-17-5-06-3-0
N.Y. Rangers31161053796867-6-49-4-12-4-0
N.Y. Islanders31171313599899-6-08-7-17-3-0
Washington32151343495948-5-17-8-33-2-1
Detroit30131163288977-6-36-5-32-5-2
Florida3114134321041028-4-36-9-14-2-1
Ottawa30141423095948-8-06-6-24-4-0
Buffalo3014142301191057-8-27-6-04-6-1
Montreal301414230881057-8-07-6-23-3-0
Philadelphia311014727741006-8-14-6-63-5-4
Columbus301018222831238-10-12-8-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas32229145108868-7-014-2-15-4-1
Dallas31188541112859-3-39-5-26-2-3
Winnipeg29199139967611-5-08-4-111-2-0
Los Angeles3316125371091207-5-29-7-32-4-2
Minnesota301711236968710-6-17-5-15-2-0
Seattle291610335100947-6-29-4-17-2-1
Edmonton3117131351121069-7-18-6-03-2-0
Colorado28151123287806-5-29-6-06-2-1
Calgary311312632929810-6-23-6-43-2-1
St. Louis311515131941136-7-19-8-03-4-1
Vancouver2913133291011125-7-18-6-27-2-0
Nashville28121242871877-5-25-7-23-3-2
San Jose311016525961123-8-57-8-02-3-4
Arizona281014424791034-2-16-12-30-2-2
Anaheim31820319751325-7-03-13-33-4-0
Chicago29718418671094-10-23-8-20-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

