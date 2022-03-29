All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina66441579522215724-5-420-10-312-7-1
a-Florida65441569426419126-6-018-9-611-2-2
m-Pittsburgh674017109022517919-9-521-8-512-5-2
m-N.Y. Rangers66421958920317222-6-320-13-210-6-0
a-Tampa Bay65411868821518219-6-422-12-212-6-1
a-Toronto65411958723919724-7-217-12-310-6-0
Boston65411958720017420-10-221-9-314-3-1
Washington683721108422519716-14-521-7-514-6-1
Columbus66322956921624618-13-314-16-28-13-0
N.Y. Islanders64282796517417817-13-411-14-57-6-2
Detroit66263286018925317-12-59-20-36-9-3
Buffalo672433105818423712-16-512-17-57-10-4
Philadelphia662134115317123313-15-68-19-55-11-4
New Jersey66243755320323916-14-38-23-29-11-2
Ottawa65233665217021312-19-311-17-35-11-2
Montreal661837114716924710-19-48-18-77-9-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado66461469825318426-4-320-10-313-5-3
p-Calgary65401788823116021-6-619-11-210-7-1
c-Minnesota64402048423720223-7-117-13-310-8-1
c-St. Louis65362098123018821-9-415-11-512-5-3
p-Los Angeles67362298119518818-13-418-9-58-7-2
Nashville66382448021719420-11-018-13-413-6-1
p-Edmonton67372557923321621-12-016-13-514-5-0
Vegas68362847621620620-13-316-15-112-5-1
Dallas64362537518919221-9-115-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg673225107420920719-13-213-12-813-6-5
Vancouver68322797319319514-13-518-14-48-5-5
San Jose65292886617320416-14-413-14-48-8-3
Anaheim672729116518921816-14-411-15-710-8-3
Chicago672433105818423511-17-513-16-54-13-5
Seattle65203964617023211-18-39-21-34-14-0
Arizona6620415451682409-22-111-19-46-11-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT

Toronto 5, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO

Monday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 6, Chicago 5

Edmonton 6, Arizona 1

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you