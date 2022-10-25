All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston65101027194-0-01-1-01-1-0
Carolina6411923161-0-03-1-11-0-0
Florida6411919172-0-12-1-01-1-1
Pittsburgh6411929173-0-01-1-11-0-0
Buffalo5410822111-1-03-0-01-1-0
Detroit5302820122-0-11-0-11-0-0
Ottawa6420825184-0-00-2-01-2-0
Philadelphia6420817142-1-02-1-01-0-0
Toronto7430819183-1-01-2-01-1-0
Washington7430825243-1-01-2-01-0-0
N.Y. Rangers6321720202-1-11-1-00-1-0
Montreal6330616183-1-00-2-01-1-0
New Jersey6330617202-2-01-1-01-2-0
Tampa Bay6330618191-1-02-2-01-0-0
Columbus7340622272-2-01-2-01-2-0
N.Y. Islanders6240419182-2-00-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas75201022143-1-02-1-02-1-0
Dallas6411922122-0-02-1-13-0-0
Calgary5410818163-1-01-0-02-0-0
Colorado6321722191-1-12-1-02-0-1
St. Louis431061191-0-02-1-00-1-0
Chicago5320616152-0-01-2-00-1-0
Edmonton6330622203-3-00-0-01-1-0
Winnipeg6330616172-1-01-2-02-1-0
Los Angeles7340624310-2-03-2-00-2-0
Seattle7232621270-2-12-1-11-1-1
Nashville7241516241-2-11-2-00-2-0
San Jose8260415230-3-02-3-00-0-0
Minnesota5131319271-3-00-0-10-1-0
Anaheim6141314281-0-00-4-11-0-0
Arizona5140213260-0-01-4-00-0-0
Vancouver7052220330-2-00-3-20-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0

Monday's Games

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Ottawa 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Edmonton 6, Pittsburgh 3

Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Carolina 3, Vancouver 2

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you