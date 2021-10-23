All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida440081873-0-01-0-01-0-0
Washington430171672-0-11-0-02-0-0
N.Y. Rangers5311711110-0-13-1-00-1-0
Carolina330061361-0-02-0-01-0-0
Columbus431061493-0-00-1-01-0-0
Buffalo431061383-1-00-0-01-1-0
Pittsburgh4202616111-0-11-0-10-0-0
Philadelphia320151692-0-10-0-00-0-0
Detroit4211513122-1-10-0-00-0-1
Toronto5221511122-1-10-1-02-1-0
Boston321041081-0-01-1-01-0-0
New Jersey32104992-1-00-0-00-1-0
Ottawa42204892-1-00-1-01-1-0
Tampa Bay4220412170-2-02-0-01-1-0
N.Y. Islanders4121310150-0-01-2-10-1-1
Montreal505004190-3-00-2-00-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Edmonton55001024133-0-02-0-04-0-0
San Jose440081671-0-03-0-00-0-0
Minnesota330061181-0-02-0-01-0-0
St. Louis330061580-0-03-0-02-0-0
Dallas5320611111-0-02-2-00-0-0
Vancouver5221514160-0-02-2-10-0-1
Anaheim5230414161-1-01-2-01-1-0
Calgary31113780-0-11-1-00-1-1
Los Angeles4121311101-1-00-1-11-0-0
Winnipeg4121314151-0-00-2-10-0-1
Seattle5131311190-0-01-3-10-1-0
Colorado4130211171-1-00-2-01-1-0
Nashville413028111-3-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas4130210171-2-00-1-01-2-0
Arizona403118220-2-00-1-10-1-0
Chicago504119210-2-00-2-10-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

San Jose 5, Toronto 3

Boston 4, Buffalo 1

Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you