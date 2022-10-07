All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Toronto00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville11002411-0-00-0-00-0-0
Anaheim00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Edmonton00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose10100140-0-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Columbus 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

Friday's Games

Nashville 4, San Jose 1

Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

