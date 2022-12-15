All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston282341471106115-0-18-4-05-3-0
New Jersey292162441047110-5-111-1-15-3-1
Toronto301956441007011-2-38-3-34-1-1
Carolina2816663881735-3-111-3-55-1-0
Pittsburgh29178438102849-3-28-5-24-0-1
Tampa Bay281891371018411-4-17-5-06-3-0
N.Y. Islanders30171213595849-6-08-6-17-3-0
N.Y. Rangers30151053593856-6-49-4-12-4-0
Washington31151243494928-4-17-8-33-2-1
Detroit29131063285917-5-36-5-32-4-2
Florida301412432102988-3-36-9-14-2-1
Montreal291413230861007-7-07-6-23-3-0
Ottawa29131422889918-8-05-6-23-4-0
Buffalo2913142281151037-8-26-6-04-6-1
Philadelphia3091472572996-8-13-6-62-5-4
Columbus281016222801158-10-12-6-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas31219143104858-7-013-2-15-4-1
Dallas30178539110849-3-38-5-26-2-3
Winnipeg28189137947510-5-08-4-110-2-0
Seattle2816933598917-6-29-3-17-2-1
Los Angeles3215125351061187-5-28-7-32-4-2
Minnesota29161123492869-6-17-5-14-2-0
Edmonton3017130341091029-7-08-6-03-2-0
Colorado27151023285766-4-29-6-06-2-1
Calgary301311632909310-5-23-6-43-2-1
Vancouver2913133291011125-7-18-6-27-2-0
Nashville27121232770857-5-25-7-13-3-1
St. Louis291315127851086-7-17-8-03-4-1
San Jose311016525961123-8-57-8-02-3-4
Arizona2791442274993-2-16-12-30-2-2
Chicago27716418651014-9-23-7-20-6-1
Anaheim30720317701305-7-02-13-33-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 7, Anaheim 0

Carolina 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Nashville 3

Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5

Washington 7, Chicago 3

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

