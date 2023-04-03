All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|77
|60
|12
|5
|125
|286
|166
|31-4-3
|29-8-2
|16-5-3
|x-Carolina
|76
|49
|18
|9
|107
|248
|196
|26-10-3
|23-8-6
|19-6-1
|x-New Jersey
|77
|48
|21
|8
|104
|266
|216
|21-13-4
|27-8-4
|15-6-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|77
|45
|21
|11
|101
|261
|207
|22-12-4
|23-9-7
|14-9-2
|x-Toronto
|76
|45
|21
|10
|100
|258
|211
|25-8-6
|20-13-4
|12-7-3
|x-Tampa Bay
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|267
|231
|27-7-5
|18-19-1
|11-11-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|39
|30
|9
|87
|227
|214
|22-13-3
|17-17-6
|15-7-2
|Pittsburgh
|77
|38
|29
|10
|86
|248
|249
|22-12-5
|16-17-5
|10-9-5
|Florida
|77
|39
|31
|7
|85
|272
|260
|21-12-4
|18-19-3
|15-6-2
|Buffalo
|75
|37
|31
|7
|81
|270
|276
|15-20-4
|22-11-3
|10-11-2
|Ottawa
|77
|37
|34
|6
|80
|244
|251
|22-14-3
|15-20-3
|14-8-1
|Detroit
|76
|34
|33
|9
|77
|226
|252
|19-15-4
|15-18-5
|8-13-2
|Washington
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|240
|243
|17-15-6
|17-19-3
|11-9-4
|Philadelphia
|76
|29
|34
|13
|71
|207
|253
|17-17-5
|12-17-8
|6-12-6
|Montreal
|77
|30
|41
|6
|66
|219
|284
|16-19-3
|14-22-3
|6-16-1
|Columbus
|76
|24
|44
|8
|56
|203
|303
|15-21-2
|9-23-6
|6-13-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Vegas
|77
|48
|22
|7
|103
|257
|220
|23-15-1
|25-7-6
|11-9-3
|x-Los Angeles
|77
|45
|22
|10
|100
|266
|242
|25-9-4
|20-13-6
|13-6-3
|x-Edmonton
|77
|45
|23
|9
|99
|306
|255
|22-12-6
|23-11-3
|15-6-1
|x-Dallas
|77
|42
|21
|14
|98
|267
|213
|19-10-9
|23-11-5
|16-4-4
|x-Minnesota
|77
|44
|23
|10
|98
|232
|209
|24-11-4
|20-12-6
|14-7-1
|c-Colorado
|75
|45
|24
|6
|96
|252
|207
|21-13-5
|24-11-1
|17-6-1
|Seattle
|75
|41
|26
|8
|90
|259
|240
|17-16-4
|24-10-4
|12-9-2
|Winnipeg
|77
|43
|31
|3
|89
|234
|215
|24-12-2
|19-19-1
|16-7-0
|Calgary
|77
|36
|26
|15
|87
|250
|241
|19-15-4
|17-11-11
|15-6-3
|Nashville
|76
|38
|30
|8
|84
|213
|225
|19-14-4
|19-16-4
|8-11-4
|St. Louis
|77
|35
|35
|7
|77
|251
|286
|16-16-6
|19-19-1
|9-13-1
|Vancouver
|76
|34
|35
|7
|75
|261
|285
|17-19-2
|17-16-5
|14-7-1
|Arizona
|77
|27
|37
|13
|67
|215
|274
|20-14-4
|7-23-9
|9-11-6
|San Jose
|76
|22
|39
|15
|59
|223
|291
|8-20-10
|14-19-5
|4-11-8
|Anaheim
|77
|23
|44
|10
|56
|195
|317
|12-22-3
|11-22-7
|7-14-2
|Chicago
|76
|24
|46
|6
|54
|186
|277
|14-22-3
|10-24-3
|6-18-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2
Boston 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 6, New Jersey 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 2
Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1
Calgary 5, Anaheim 4
Monday's Games
Vegas 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.