All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|m-Carolina
|58
|41
|12
|5
|87
|196
|135
|23-4-2
|18-8-3
|11-5-0
|a-Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|26-6-0
|14-7-5
|9-1-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|58
|37
|15
|6
|80
|198
|170
|19-5-4
|18-10-2
|11-5-1
|a-Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|20-7-2
|17-9-3
|9-4-0
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|180
|154
|19-5-3
|18-12-2
|8-4-0
|m-Pittsburgh
|59
|35
|15
|9
|79
|193
|158
|16-9-5
|19-6-4
|10-4-2
|Boston
|59
|36
|18
|5
|77
|180
|160
|18-10-2
|18-8-3
|12-3-1
|Washington
|60
|32
|18
|10
|74
|197
|169
|14-11-5
|18-7-5
|10-5-1
|Columbus
|59
|29
|27
|3
|61
|193
|218
|16-12-3
|13-15-0
|8-11-0
|Detroit
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|170
|221
|16-12-4
|8-16-3
|6-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|55
|23
|24
|8
|54
|148
|154
|13-12-4
|10-12-4
|6-5-1
|New Jersey
|59
|22
|32
|5
|49
|179
|208
|14-14-3
|8-18-2
|8-10-2
|Ottawa
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|154
|189
|11-17-2
|10-15-3
|5-10-1
|Philadelphia
|58
|18
|30
|10
|46
|145
|202
|11-15-5
|7-15-5
|4-11-4
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|10-16-4
|9-16-4
|6-10-4
|Montreal
|58
|15
|35
|8
|38
|143
|221
|8-17-2
|7-18-6
|5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|23-3-3
|18-10-2
|13-5-2
|p-Calgary
|58
|36
|15
|7
|79
|204
|140
|18-5-5
|18-10-2
|8-6-1
|c-St. Louis
|58
|34
|17
|7
|75
|208
|161
|20-7-2
|14-10-5
|12-5-2
|c-Minnesota
|57
|34
|19
|4
|72
|216
|187
|17-6-1
|17-13-3
|8-7-1
|p-Los Angeles
|60
|32
|20
|8
|72
|175
|171
|14-12-3
|18-8-5
|6-6-2
|Nashville
|58
|33
|21
|4
|70
|184
|164
|17-11-0
|16-10-4
|12-6-1
|p-Edmonton
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|193
|187
|16-12-0
|16-11-4
|13-4-0
|Vegas
|60
|32
|24
|4
|68
|188
|177
|16-13-3
|16-11-1
|11-5-1
|Dallas
|57
|32
|22
|3
|67
|170
|169
|20-8-1
|12-14-2
|13-8-2
|Vancouver
|59
|29
|23
|7
|65
|172
|172
|13-10-4
|16-13-3
|8-4-5
|Anaheim
|61
|27
|24
|10
|64
|177
|193
|16-11-4
|11-13-6
|10-7-3
|Winnipeg
|59
|26
|23
|10
|62
|178
|184
|15-11-2
|11-12-8
|10-6-5
|San Jose
|58
|26
|25
|7
|59
|154
|182
|14-13-3
|12-12-4
|6-6-3
|Chicago
|60
|22
|30
|8
|52
|161
|208
|11-15-4
|11-15-4
|4-11-5
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
|10-17-3
|8-20-3
|4-13-0
|Arizona
|58
|18
|36
|4
|40
|148
|210
|9-20-1
|9-16-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2
Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 7, Nashville 4
Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1
Boston 3, Arizona 2
New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Chicago 6, Ottawa 3
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4
San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0
Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.