All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina58411258719613523-4-218-8-311-5-0
a-Florida58401358524317026-6-014-7-59-1-2
a-Tampa Bay58371568019817019-5-418-10-211-5-1
a-Toronto58371657921717620-7-217-9-39-4-0
m-N.Y. Rangers59371757918015419-5-318-12-28-4-0
m-Pittsburgh59351597919315816-9-519-6-410-4-2
Boston59361857718016018-10-218-8-312-3-1
Washington603218107419716914-11-518-7-510-5-1
Columbus59292736119321816-12-313-15-08-11-0
Detroit59242875517022116-12-48-16-36-9-2
N.Y. Islanders55232485414815413-12-410-12-46-5-1
New Jersey59223254917920814-14-38-18-28-10-2
Ottawa58213254715418911-17-210-15-35-10-1
Philadelphia581830104614520211-15-57-15-54-11-4
Buffalo59193284615721010-16-49-16-46-10-4
Montreal5815358381432218-17-27-18-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado59411358723017023-3-318-10-213-5-2
p-Calgary58361577920414018-5-518-10-28-6-1
c-St. Louis58341777520816120-7-214-10-512-5-2
c-Minnesota57341947221618717-6-117-13-38-7-1
p-Los Angeles60322087217517114-12-318-8-56-6-2
Nashville58332147018416417-11-016-10-412-6-1
p-Edmonton59322346819318716-12-016-11-413-4-0
Vegas60322446818817716-13-316-11-111-5-1
Dallas57322236717016920-8-112-14-213-8-2
Vancouver59292376517217213-10-416-13-38-4-5
Anaheim612724106417719316-11-411-13-610-7-3
Winnipeg592623106217818415-11-211-12-810-6-5
San Jose58262575915418214-13-312-12-46-6-3
Chicago60223085216120811-15-411-15-44-11-5
Seattle61183764215922010-17-38-20-34-13-0
Arizona5818364401482109-20-19-16-36-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Chicago 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

