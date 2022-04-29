All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Florida815817612233823634-7-024-10-619-4-2
y-Carolina825420811627820229-8-425-12-417-8-1
x-Toronto815321711331025130-8-223-13-515-8-2
x-N.Y. Rangers815124610825120526-10-425-14-215-9-1
x-Tampa Bay815023810828122927-8-623-15-215-8-3
x-Boston815125510725321526-13-225-12-318-6-1
x-Pittsburgh8145251110126722622-13-523-12-613-9-3
x-Washington8144251210027324219-16-625-9-616-8-1
N.Y. Islanders813734108422723120-15-517-19-515-9-2
Columbus81373778125929521-15-516-22-29-16-0
Buffalo813139117322928816-18-615-21-58-14-4
Detroit813140107222530918-16-713-24-38-15-3
Ottawa81324277122326415-22-417-20-311-12-3
New Jersey81274596324530216-19-511-26-49-14-3
Philadelphia812545116120929414-20-611-25-58-14-4
Montreal812149115321131710-26-411-23-78-14-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Colorado815618711931123032-5-424-13-315-6-4
y-Calgary8150201111129220525-9-725-11-416-8-2
x-Minnesota815222711130625230-8-222-14-512-10-3
x-St. Louis8149211110930723526-9-523-12-617-6-3
x-Edmonton814827610228725027-12-121-15-520-5-0
x-Los Angeles824427119923923621-16-423-11-712-10-4
x-Nashville81452979726224725-14-220-15-516-7-2
x-Dallas81453069623424426-10-419-20-214-8-4
Vegas81423189225924422-15-420-16-416-7-3
Vancouver814030119124723320-14-720-16-413-6-6
Winnipeg803732118524525321-15-316-17-814-6-6
San Jose813236137721426118-18-514-18-89-11-5
Anaheim813136147623026717-19-514-17-911-12-3
Chicago812842116721728814-21-614-21-55-15-6
Seattle80264865821028115-22-311-26-35-20-0
Arizona81245075520230910-27-314-23-49-12-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO

Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3

Thursday's Games

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

