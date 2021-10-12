All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Montreal00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Toronto00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Pittsburgh11002620-0-01-0-00-0-0
Tampa Bay10100260-1-00-0-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Chicago00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Edmonton00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Anaheim00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Seattle00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Vegas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

