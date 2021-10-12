All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.