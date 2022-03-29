All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida66451569627119527-6-018-9-612-2-2
m-Carolina67441589622516124-5-420-10-412-7-1
m-N.Y. Rangers67431959120617422-6-321-13-211-6-0
a-Tampa Bay66421869021918520-6-422-12-212-6-1
m-Pittsburgh684018109022718219-10-521-8-512-6-2
a-Toronto66421958924520124-7-218-12-311-6-0
Boston66412058720418020-11-221-9-314-4-1
Washington683721108422519716-14-521-7-514-6-1
Columbus67323056921925018-14-314-16-28-14-0
N.Y. Islanders65292796717818117-13-412-14-58-6-2
Detroit66263286018925317-12-59-20-36-9-3
Buffalo672433105818423712-16-512-17-57-10-4
New Jersey66243755320323916-14-38-23-29-11-2
Philadelphia672135115317223713-15-68-20-55-11-4
Ottawa66233765217121712-19-311-18-35-11-2
Montreal671838114717325410-19-48-19-77-10-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado66461469825318426-4-320-10-313-5-3
p-Calgary65401788823116021-6-619-11-210-7-1
c-Minnesota65412048624120324-7-117-13-310-8-1
c-Nashville67392448222119521-11-018-13-413-6-1
St. Louis65362098123018821-9-415-11-512-5-3
p-Los Angeles68362398119619418-14-418-9-58-8-2
p-Edmonton67372557923321621-12-016-13-514-5-0
Vegas68362847621620620-13-316-15-112-5-1
Dallas64362537518919221-9-115-16-213-8-2
Winnipeg673225107420920719-13-213-12-813-6-5
Vancouver68322797319319514-13-518-14-48-5-5
San Jose65292886617320416-14-413-14-48-8-3
Anaheim672729116518921816-14-411-15-710-8-3
Chicago672433105818423511-17-513-16-54-13-5
Seattle66213964817623311-18-310-21-35-14-0
Arizona6620415451682409-22-111-19-46-11-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 6, Chicago 5

Edmonton 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 4

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

