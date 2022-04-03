All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida684715610028220128-6-019-9-612-2-2
m-Carolina69451689823016425-6-420-10-412-7-1
a-Toronto68441959325820725-7-219-12-311-6-0
a-Tampa Bay68431879322819221-6-522-12-212-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers69442059321118122-7-322-13-211-7-0
m-Pittsburgh704119109223318819-10-522-9-512-6-2
Boston68432059121718322-11-221-9-314-4-1
Washington683721108422519716-14-521-7-514-6-1
N.Y. Islanders67312797118618318-13-413-14-510-6-2
Columbus69323256922326018-14-314-18-28-15-0
Detroit68263396119526317-13-69-20-36-10-3
Buffalo692533116119024313-16-612-17-57-10-4
Ottawa67243765417621912-19-312-18-36-11-2
New Jersey68243865421025416-14-48-24-29-11-2
Philadelphia682136115317524313-16-68-20-55-11-4
Montreal691939114917826210-19-49-20-78-10-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado694914610426218928-4-321-10-313-5-3
c-Minnesota67422058924720824-7-218-13-310-8-1
p-Calgary68401998923817121-8-719-11-210-7-2
c-St. Louis683820108624520121-9-417-11-612-5-3
p-Los Angeles713823108620520218-14-420-9-69-8-3
p-Edmonton69392558324322423-12-016-13-515-5-0
Nashville68392548222419921-11-018-14-413-6-1
Dallas67392538120020021-9-118-16-213-8-2
Vegas70382848022420820-13-318-15-114-5-1
Winnipeg703327107621721919-14-214-13-813-6-5
Vancouver69322897319619914-14-518-14-48-5-5
Anaheim702830126819822416-15-512-15-710-8-3
San Jose68293186618121816-15-413-16-48-8-3
Chicago692435105818624411-17-513-18-54-13-5
Seattle68214164817824111-20-310-21-35-16-0
Arizona68214254717324710-23-111-19-46-11-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

Edmonton 6, St. Louis 5, OT

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 0

Saturday's Games

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

