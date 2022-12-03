All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
New Jersey2419413990559-3-110-1-04-2-0
Boston22193038884813-0-06-3-05-3-0
Toronto2515553576628-2-37-3-24-1-0
Carolina2413653170675-3-18-3-44-1-0
N.Y. Islanders25151003079668-4-07-6-06-2-0
Tampa Bay2314812980727-3-17-5-04-2-0
Pittsburgh2412842883765-3-27-5-23-0-1
Detroit2211652772707-3-34-3-21-3-2
N.Y. Rangers2511952774714-5-47-4-11-4-0
Florida2411942683826-2-35-7-13-1-1
Montreal23121012567786-6-06-4-13-2-0
Washington25101142469787-4-13-7-32-2-1
Buffalo24101312190895-8-15-5-04-6-1
Philadelphia2481152157795-6-13-5-42-3-4
Ottawa2391311970765-7-04-6-12-4-0
Columbus2281221864886-8-12-4-13-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2517713586677-5-010-2-15-4-1
Seattle2315533387707-4-28-1-17-2-1
Dallas2414643293667-2-27-4-26-2-2
Los Angeles2613943090937-4-26-5-22-4-2
Winnipeg2214712969578-3-06-4-18-2-0
Colorado2113712774565-3-18-4-05-2-1
Minnesota2312922672697-6-15-3-13-2-0
Nashville2312922663707-3-25-6-03-3-0
Edmonton24131102682876-6-07-5-03-2-0
Calgary23101032368727-5-13-5-23-2-0
St. Louis23111202267845-6-06-6-02-3-0
Vancouver2491232181933-6-16-6-25-2-0
San Jose2681442077922-8-46-6-01-3-3
Arizona2171131757751-2-16-9-20-2-2
Chicago2261241656834-7-22-5-20-5-1
Anaheim25616315631064-6-02-10-33-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

