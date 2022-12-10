All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston262141431035714-0-17-4-05-3-0
New Jersey272151431006310-4-111-1-05-3-0
Toronto2817564088669-2-38-3-34-1-1
Carolina2614663477735-3-19-3-54-1-0
Pittsburgh2715843497827-3-28-5-24-0-1
N.Y. Islanders28171103492779-5-08-6-07-2-0
Tampa Bay2616913391819-4-17-5-05-3-0
N.Y. Rangers29141053389825-6-49-4-11-4-0
Detroit2613853182837-4-36-4-22-4-2
Florida27131043095897-2-36-8-14-1-1
Washington29131243082878-4-15-8-33-2-1
Montreal26131122880926-6-07-5-23-2-0
Buffalo2712132261081006-8-26-5-04-6-1
Philadelphia2991372567936-8-13-5-52-5-4
Ottawa26101422280876-8-04-6-22-4-0
Columbus26915220741067-10-12-5-13-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2920814197778-6-012-2-15-4-1
Winnipeg26187137876410-3-08-4-110-2-0
Dallas27157535102798-3-37-4-26-2-3
Seattle2615833391837-6-28-2-17-2-1
Edmonton281612032102979-7-07-5-03-2-0
Los Angeles291411432971047-5-27-6-22-4-2
Calgary271311329828210-5-13-6-23-2-0
Colorado25131022879725-4-28-6-05-2-1
Minnesota26131122883847-6-16-5-14-2-0
Vancouver271212327971065-6-17-6-26-2-0
Nashville24121022665757-3-25-7-03-3-0
St. Louis271215024821055-7-07-8-02-4-0
San Jose30916523931102-8-57-8-02-3-4
Arizona2581342067922-2-16-11-30-2-2
Chicago2671541862944-8-23-7-20-6-1
Anaheim28718317701205-7-02-11-33-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Florida 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

Dallas 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 3, Calgary 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO

Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Boston 3

San Jose 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.



