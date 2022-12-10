All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|26
|21
|4
|1
|43
|103
|57
|14-0-1
|7-4-0
|5-3-0
|New Jersey
|27
|21
|5
|1
|43
|100
|63
|10-4-1
|11-1-0
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|88
|66
|9-2-3
|8-3-3
|4-1-1
|Carolina
|26
|14
|6
|6
|34
|77
|73
|5-3-1
|9-3-5
|4-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|97
|82
|7-3-2
|8-5-2
|4-0-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|92
|77
|9-5-0
|8-6-0
|7-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|91
|81
|9-4-1
|7-5-0
|5-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|82
|5-6-4
|9-4-1
|1-4-0
|Detroit
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|82
|83
|7-4-3
|6-4-2
|2-4-2
|Florida
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|95
|89
|7-2-3
|6-8-1
|4-1-1
|Washington
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|82
|87
|8-4-1
|5-8-3
|3-2-1
|Montreal
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|80
|92
|6-6-0
|7-5-2
|3-2-0
|Buffalo
|27
|12
|13
|2
|26
|108
|100
|6-8-2
|6-5-0
|4-6-1
|Philadelphia
|29
|9
|13
|7
|25
|67
|93
|6-8-1
|3-5-5
|2-5-4
|Ottawa
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|80
|87
|6-8-0
|4-6-2
|2-4-0
|Columbus
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|74
|106
|7-10-1
|2-5-1
|3-5-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|29
|20
|8
|1
|41
|97
|77
|8-6-0
|12-2-1
|5-4-1
|Winnipeg
|26
|18
|7
|1
|37
|87
|64
|10-3-0
|8-4-1
|10-2-0
|Dallas
|27
|15
|7
|5
|35
|102
|79
|8-3-3
|7-4-2
|6-2-3
|Seattle
|26
|15
|8
|3
|33
|91
|83
|7-6-2
|8-2-1
|7-2-1
|Edmonton
|28
|16
|12
|0
|32
|102
|97
|9-7-0
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|Los Angeles
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|97
|104
|7-5-2
|7-6-2
|2-4-2
|Calgary
|27
|13
|11
|3
|29
|82
|82
|10-5-1
|3-6-2
|3-2-0
|Colorado
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|79
|72
|5-4-2
|8-6-0
|5-2-1
|Minnesota
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|83
|84
|7-6-1
|6-5-1
|4-2-0
|Vancouver
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|97
|106
|5-6-1
|7-6-2
|6-2-0
|Nashville
|24
|12
|10
|2
|26
|65
|75
|7-3-2
|5-7-0
|3-3-0
|St. Louis
|27
|12
|15
|0
|24
|82
|105
|5-7-0
|7-8-0
|2-4-0
|San Jose
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|93
|110
|2-8-5
|7-8-0
|2-3-4
|Arizona
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|67
|92
|2-2-1
|6-11-3
|0-2-2
|Chicago
|26
|7
|15
|4
|18
|62
|94
|4-8-2
|3-7-2
|0-6-1
|Anaheim
|28
|7
|18
|3
|17
|70
|120
|5-7-0
|2-11-3
|3-4-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2
Florida 5, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2
Dallas 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Friday's Games
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Columbus 3, Calgary 1
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO
Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2
Arizona 4, Boston 3
San Jose 6, Anaheim 1
Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.