EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida50351057520814523-3-012-7-56-1-2
m-Carolina50351147417612117-4-218-7-28-4-0
a-Tampa Bay49321167016913916-4-416-7-29-5-1
m-Pittsburgh52311387017314014-7-517-6-38-3-1
m-N.Y. Rangers50321356915112716-4-316-9-26-3-0
a-Toronto50321446817914118-5-114-9-38-3-0
Washington52281596517114512-10-516-5-49-3-1
Boston50291746214513916-10-113-7-312-3-1
Columbus50262315316718314-10-112-13-07-8-0
Detroit51232265214717615-9-38-13-36-6-2
N.Y. Islanders45182074311112610-10-48-10-35-5-1
Ottawa50192654313415910-15-29-11-35-7-1
Buffalo5116278401381828-14-48-13-45-8-4
Philadelphia51152610401291808-13-57-13-53-10-4
New Jersey50172853914618210-13-37-15-27-8-2
Montreal5111337291171977-17-14-16-63-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado50361047619914321-3-215-7-212-4-2
p-Calgary49301366616911414-4-416-9-27-5-1
c-St. Louis50301466617913818-6-212-8-410-5-2
c-Minnesota48311436518614716-4-115-10-28-6-1
p-Vegas51291846216915014-11-315-7-19-5-1
Nashville50281846015314314-9-014-9-410-5-1
p-Edmonton50281935916816114-11-014-8-313-3-0
Los Angeles50261775914714113-11-213-6-55-5-1
Anaheim52241995715615813-8-411-11-58-5-3
Dallas49272025614314517-7-110-13-110-7-1
Vancouver52242265414014811-10-313-12-37-4-5
Winnipeg50222085214515013-10-19-10-79-5-3
San Jose49222254913115411-11-311-11-23-5-1
Chicago5218268441261768-13-410-13-44-10-5
Seattle5216324361351859-16-27-16-24-12-0
Arizona5013334301141866-18-17-15-35-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Toronto 2

Vancouver 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

