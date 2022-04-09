All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Florida
|71
|50
|15
|6
|106
|298
|213
|30-6-0
|20-9-6
|15-2-2
|x-Carolina
|72
|46
|18
|8
|100
|238
|173
|26-7-4
|20-11-4
|12-8-1
|a-Toronto
|71
|46
|19
|6
|98
|274
|219
|25-7-2
|21-12-4
|12-6-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|72
|46
|20
|6
|98
|220
|186
|23-7-4
|23-13-2
|13-7-1
|a-Boston
|71
|45
|21
|5
|95
|225
|191
|22-11-2
|23-10-3
|15-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|71
|43
|20
|8
|94
|234
|204
|21-7-6
|22-13-2
|12-7-3
|m-Pittsburgh
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|240
|203
|19-12-5
|22-10-5
|12-8-2
|Washington
|71
|39
|22
|10
|88
|236
|208
|17-15-5
|22-7-5
|15-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|33
|28
|9
|75
|194
|190
|18-13-4
|15-15-5
|12-6-2
|Columbus
|72
|33
|33
|6
|72
|230
|269
|18-15-4
|15-18-2
|9-16-0
|Detroit
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|205
|272
|18-13-6
|10-21-3
|7-11-3
|Buffalo
|73
|26
|36
|11
|63
|203
|259
|14-17-6
|12-19-5
|7-12-4
|Ottawa
|70
|26
|38
|6
|58
|189
|227
|13-20-3
|13-18-3
|8-11-2
|Philadelphia
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|185
|251
|13-17-6
|10-20-5
|7-12-4
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
|16-17-4
|9-24-2
|9-13-2
|Montreal
|71
|20
|40
|11
|51
|188
|272
|10-20-4
|10-20-7
|8-11-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Colorado
|71
|51
|14
|6
|108
|273
|197
|28-4-3
|23-10-3
|14-5-3
|p-Calgary
|71
|43
|19
|9
|95
|249
|177
|21-8-7
|22-11-2
|13-7-2
|c-Minnesota
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|257
|219
|24-7-2
|19-14-4
|10-9-2
|c-St. Louis
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|258
|206
|24-9-4
|17-11-6
|14-5-3
|p-Edmonton
|72
|42
|25
|5
|89
|254
|228
|23-12-0
|19-13-5
|18-5-0
|Nashville
|70
|41
|25
|4
|86
|233
|203
|22-11-0
|19-14-4
|14-6-1
|p-Los Angeles
|73
|38
|25
|10
|86
|209
|208
|18-16-4
|20-9-6
|9-10-3
|Dallas
|71
|40
|27
|4
|84
|208
|213
|22-10-2
|18-17-2
|13-8-2
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|20-14-3
|19-15-1
|15-6-1
|Vancouver
|72
|34
|28
|10
|78
|208
|204
|14-14-6
|20-14-4
|9-5-6
|Winnipeg
|72
|33
|28
|11
|77
|222
|227
|19-15-3
|14-13-8
|13-6-6
|Anaheim
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|201
|234
|16-17-5
|12-15-7
|10-10-3
|San Jose
|70
|29
|32
|9
|67
|184
|224
|16-16-5
|13-16-4
|8-9-4
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|11-18-6
|13-18-5
|4-13-6
|Seattle
|71
|23
|42
|6
|52
|185
|246
|12-20-3
|11-22-3
|5-16-0
|Arizona
|71
|22
|44
|5
|49
|178
|259
|10-24-1
|12-20-4
|7-12-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Saturday's Games
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3
Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
