All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Florida715015610629821330-6-020-9-615-2-2
x-Carolina724618810023817326-7-420-11-412-8-1
a-Toronto71461969827421925-7-221-12-412-6-1
m-N.Y. Rangers72462069822018623-7-423-13-213-7-1
a-Boston71452159522519122-11-223-10-315-5-1
Tampa Bay71432089423420421-7-622-13-212-7-3
m-Pittsburgh734122109224020319-12-522-10-512-8-2
Washington713922108823620817-15-522-7-515-6-1
N.Y. Islanders70332897519419018-13-415-15-512-6-2
Columbus72333367223026918-15-415-18-29-16-0
Detroit71283496520527218-13-610-21-37-11-3
Buffalo732636116320325914-17-612-19-57-12-4
Ottawa70263865818922713-20-313-18-38-11-2
Philadelphia712337115718525113-17-610-20-57-12-4
New Jersey72254165622126916-17-49-24-29-13-2
Montreal712040115118827210-20-410-20-78-11-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Colorado715114610827319728-4-323-10-314-5-3
p-Calgary71431999524917721-8-722-11-213-7-2
c-Minnesota70432169225721924-7-219-14-410-9-2
c-St. Louis714120109225820624-9-417-11-614-5-3
p-Edmonton72422558925422823-12-019-13-518-5-0
Nashville70412548623320322-11-019-14-414-6-1
p-Los Angeles733825108620920818-16-420-9-69-10-3
Dallas71402748420821322-10-218-17-213-8-2
Vegas72392948222821520-14-319-15-115-6-1
Vancouver723428107820820414-14-620-14-49-5-6
Winnipeg723328117722222719-15-314-13-813-6-6
Anaheim722832126820123416-17-512-15-710-10-3
San Jose70293296718422416-16-513-16-48-9-4
Chicago712436115918824911-18-613-18-54-13-6
Seattle71234265218524612-20-311-22-35-16-0
Arizona71224454917825910-24-112-20-47-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Dallas 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

