All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|16
|14
|2
|0
|28
|65
|35
|9-0-0
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|New Jersey
|15
|12
|3
|0
|24
|55
|38
|7-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|10
|6
|0
|20
|53
|41
|6-3-0
|4-3-0
|4-1-0
|Carolina
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|47
|43
|4-2-0
|5-3-1
|3-1-0
|Toronto
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|45
|44
|6-2-1
|2-3-2
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|52
|48
|4-3-3
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|Tampa Bay
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|54
|50
|4-2-1
|4-4-0
|3-0-0
|Florida
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|48
|46
|4-1-1
|4-5-0
|2-1-1
|Detroit
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|44
|50
|5-2-2
|2-3-1
|1-2-1
|Montreal
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|47
|48
|5-3-0
|3-3-1
|3-1-0
|Philadelphia
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|37
|43
|4-3-1
|3-3-1
|1-1-2
|Washington
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|50
|58
|5-3-1
|2-5-1
|1-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|54
|52
|3-1-1
|3-5-2
|2-0-0
|Buffalo
|15
|7
|8
|0
|14
|55
|52
|4-5-0
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|Ottawa
|14
|5
|8
|1
|11
|49
|49
|4-4-0
|1-4-1
|1-4-0
|Columbus
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|38
|61
|3-5-0
|1-4-1
|2-3-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|59
|37
|5-2-0
|8-1-0
|4-1-0
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|56
|57
|6-3-0
|4-3-1
|0-2-0
|Dallas
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|56
|38
|4-2-0
|5-3-1
|4-1-0
|Seattle
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|51
|43
|3-4-1
|5-1-1
|2-2-1
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|59
|58
|4-5-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|Colorado
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|49
|35
|4-1-1
|4-3-0
|3-0-1
|Winnipeg
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|41
|32
|5-1-0
|3-3-1
|5-1-0
|Minnesota
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|42
|45
|2-4-1
|5-2-1
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|38
|43
|4-2-1
|2-3-2
|0-2-1
|Calgary
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|41
|45
|5-4-1
|1-2-1
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|40
|54
|1-2-1
|5-6-0
|0-1-1
|Nashville
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|40
|51
|3-3-1
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|San Jose
|17
|5
|9
|3
|13
|47
|60
|1-5-3
|4-4-0
|0-1-2
|Vancouver
|16
|4
|9
|3
|11
|53
|66
|2-3-1
|2-6-2
|2-1-0
|St. Louis
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|31
|48
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-2-0
|Anaheim
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|42
|68
|2-4-0
|2-6-1
|3-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 2
New Jersey 4, Arizona 2
Toronto 3, Vancouver 2
Boston 3, Buffalo 1
Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3, OT
Nashville 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Colorado 4, Carolina 1
St. Louis 3, Vegas 2
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3
Sunday's Games
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 3
Boston 5, Vancouver 2
San Jose 3, Minnesota 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, Arizona 1
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
