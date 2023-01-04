All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston372944621408319-0-310-4-16-3-2
Carolina382576561219912-3-113-4-510-2-0
Toronto3823875313010013-2-410-6-35-1-1
Tampa Bay36241114913010315-4-19-7-08-5-0
New Jersey3723113491249710-9-213-2-16-5-2
N.Y. Rangers3921126481271089-7-412-5-25-6-0
Washington40211364813111312-5-39-8-34-2-1
N.Y. Islanders39221524612610612-6-010-9-29-4-0
Pittsburgh37191264412211110-4-49-8-25-3-2
Buffalo3619152401431228-8-211-7-06-7-1
Detroit3516127391101179-6-37-6-44-6-2
Ottawa38181733911611611-8-17-9-26-5-0
Florida39171843812913410-6-37-12-15-3-1
Philadelphia3814177351021257-9-17-8-64-7-4
Montreal3815203331031447-9-08-11-33-6-0
Columbus361123224941429-11-12-12-13-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas40261225413411311-9-015-3-25-5-2
Dallas39231065213910711-4-312-6-38-2-3
Los Angeles41221365013514012-6-210-7-46-4-2
Winnipeg3824131491229714-6-010-7-111-3-0
Seattle36201244412611710-8-210-4-28-4-2
Minnesota36211324411610211-7-110-6-17-3-0
Calgary39181474312211911-7-27-7-58-3-2
Edmonton3920172421381339-11-111-6-15-5-0
Colorado3619143411071049-7-310-7-08-3-1
St. Louis3818173391201407-8-211-9-14-5-1
Nashville3616146381001109-6-37-8-34-5-3
Vancouver3716183351271477-10-19-8-210-3-0
Arizona3613185311051337-3-26-15-31-2-2
San Jose3912207311201464-10-68-10-12-6-5
Anaheim381024424881586-10-14-14-35-5-1
Chicago37825420801415-14-23-11-20-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO

Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Edmonton 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

