All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|37
|29
|4
|4
|62
|140
|83
|19-0-3
|10-4-1
|6-3-2
|Carolina
|38
|25
|7
|6
|56
|121
|99
|12-3-1
|13-4-5
|10-2-0
|Toronto
|38
|23
|8
|7
|53
|130
|100
|13-2-4
|10-6-3
|5-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|130
|103
|15-4-1
|9-7-0
|8-5-0
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|10-9-2
|13-2-1
|6-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|127
|108
|9-7-4
|12-5-2
|5-6-0
|Washington
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|131
|113
|12-5-3
|9-8-3
|4-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|22
|15
|2
|46
|126
|106
|12-6-0
|10-9-2
|9-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|122
|111
|10-4-4
|9-8-2
|5-3-2
|Buffalo
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|143
|122
|8-8-2
|11-7-0
|6-7-1
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|9-6-3
|7-6-4
|4-6-2
|Ottawa
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|116
|116
|11-8-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-0
|Florida
|39
|17
|18
|4
|38
|129
|134
|10-6-3
|7-12-1
|5-3-1
|Philadelphia
|38
|14
|17
|7
|35
|102
|125
|7-9-1
|7-8-6
|4-7-4
|Montreal
|38
|15
|20
|3
|33
|103
|144
|7-9-0
|8-11-3
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|36
|11
|23
|2
|24
|94
|142
|9-11-1
|2-12-1
|3-7-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|40
|26
|12
|2
|54
|134
|113
|11-9-0
|15-3-2
|5-5-2
|Dallas
|39
|23
|10
|6
|52
|139
|107
|11-4-3
|12-6-3
|8-2-3
|Los Angeles
|41
|22
|13
|6
|50
|135
|140
|12-6-2
|10-7-4
|6-4-2
|Winnipeg
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|122
|97
|14-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Seattle
|36
|20
|12
|4
|44
|126
|117
|10-8-2
|10-4-2
|8-4-2
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|11-7-1
|10-6-1
|7-3-0
|Calgary
|39
|18
|14
|7
|43
|122
|119
|11-7-2
|7-7-5
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|39
|20
|17
|2
|42
|138
|133
|9-11-1
|11-6-1
|5-5-0
|Colorado
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|107
|104
|9-7-3
|10-7-0
|8-3-1
|St. Louis
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|120
|140
|7-8-2
|11-9-1
|4-5-1
|Nashville
|36
|16
|14
|6
|38
|100
|110
|9-6-3
|7-8-3
|4-5-3
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|127
|147
|7-10-1
|9-8-2
|10-3-0
|Arizona
|36
|13
|18
|5
|31
|105
|133
|7-3-2
|6-15-3
|1-2-2
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|4-10-6
|8-10-1
|2-6-5
|Anaheim
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|88
|158
|6-10-1
|4-14-3
|5-5-1
|Chicago
|37
|8
|25
|4
|20
|80
|141
|5-14-2
|3-11-2
|0-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Florida 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO
Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Nashville 6, Montreal 3
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1
Seattle 5, Edmonton 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
