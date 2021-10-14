All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Detroit00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Ottawa00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Florida00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Boston00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Carolina00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Columbus00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Philadelphia00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Washington11002511-0-00-0-01-0-0
Pittsburgh11002620-0-01-0-00-0-0
Toronto11002211-0-00-0-01-0-0
Montreal10100120-0-00-1-00-1-0
Tampa Bay10100260-1-00-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Rangers10100150-0-00-1-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Nashville00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Minnesota00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
San Jose00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Los Angeles00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Calgary00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Anaheim11002411-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado11002421-0-00-0-01-0-0
Vegas11002431-0-00-0-01-0-0
Edmonton11002321-0-00-0-01-0-0
Vancouver10011230-0-00-0-10-0-1
Seattle10100340-0-00-1-00-1-0
Chicago10100240-0-00-1-00-1-0
Winnipeg10100140-0-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Anaheim 4, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

