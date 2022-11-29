All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston22193038884813-0-06-3-05-3-0
New Jersey2319403887519-3-010-1-04-2-0
Toronto2414553373617-2-37-3-24-1-0
N.Y. Islanders2415903078628-3-07-6-06-2-0
Carolina2312652964635-3-17-3-44-1-0
Tampa Bay2213812776717-3-16-5-04-2-0
Detroit2111642668657-3-24-3-21-3-1
Pittsburgh2311842679734-3-27-5-23-0-1
N.Y. Rangers2310942469674-5-36-4-11-4-0
Florida2310942480856-2-34-7-13-1-1
Montreal22111012365776-6-05-4-13-2-0
Washington2391132165757-4-12-7-22-2-1
Philadelphia2381052156755-5-13-5-42-3-4
Buffalo2291211981795-7-14-5-03-6-1
Ottawa2181211766715-6-03-6-12-4-0
Columbus2171221660876-8-11-4-13-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas2417613583637-5-010-1-15-4-1
Dallas2313643088666-2-27-4-26-2-2
Seattle2113532977626-4-27-1-16-2-1
Winnipeg2114612968538-2-06-4-18-2-0
Los Angeles2412932779836-4-16-5-22-4-1
Colorado2012712568525-3-17-4-05-2-1
Edmonton22121002474786-6-06-4-03-2-0
Calgary2210932371727-4-13-5-23-2-0
Minnesota2110922262625-6-15-3-13-2-0
Nashville2110922255667-3-23-6-03-3-0
St. Louis22111102263785-5-06-6-02-3-0
Vancouver2291032180863-4-16-6-25-2-0
San Jose2581342076892-8-46-5-01-3-3
Arizona2071031754701-2-16-8-20-2-2
Chicago2161141652784-6-22-5-20-5-1
Anaheim2361521459964-6-02-9-23-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 2

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 4, Montreal 0

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0

Calgary 6, Florida 2

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you