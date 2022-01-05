All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|35
|22
|8
|5
|49
|116
|103
|11-3-3
|11-5-2
|8-4-1
|Florida
|33
|22
|7
|4
|48
|128
|97
|18-3-0
|4-4-4
|6-1-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|22
|8
|4
|48
|101
|85
|10-3-2
|12-5-2
|5-1-0
|Washington
|34
|20
|6
|8
|48
|119
|89
|10-3-5
|10-3-3
|6-2-1
|Carolina
|31
|23
|7
|1
|47
|106
|66
|10-3-0
|13-4-1
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|32
|22
|8
|2
|46
|108
|78
|14-4-1
|8-4-1
|7-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|32
|19
|8
|5
|43
|104
|84
|10-5-2
|9-3-3
|4-2-0
|Boston
|29
|17
|10
|2
|36
|85
|76
|9-5-1
|8-5-1
|8-3-1
|Detroit
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|96
|114
|12-5-2
|4-10-1
|4-5-2
|Philadelphia
|33
|13
|14
|6
|32
|86
|110
|6-6-2
|7-8-4
|3-4-1
|Columbus
|31
|15
|15
|1
|31
|101
|112
|10-5-1
|5-10-0
|2-6-0
|New Jersey
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|99
|121
|8-7-3
|5-9-2
|5-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
|4-5-3
|6-7-3
|1-4-1
|Buffalo
|33
|10
|17
|6
|26
|89
|116
|6-9-2
|4-8-4
|3-4-3
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|5-9-0
|4-9-2
|3-5-0
|Montreal
|34
|7
|23
|4
|18
|73
|123
|5-10-1
|2-13-3
|2-6-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|36
|22
|13
|1
|45
|129
|110
|11-8-1
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Nashville
|34
|21
|11
|2
|44
|104
|91
|10-5-0
|11-6-2
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|119
|96
|12-3-2
|7-7-3
|7-4-2
|Anaheim
|36
|18
|11
|7
|43
|111
|99
|11-4-4
|7-7-3
|7-2-3
|Colorado
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|123
|96
|11-2-1
|8-6-1
|5-3-0
|Calgary
|31
|17
|8
|6
|40
|100
|73
|4-3-4
|13-5-2
|3-4-1
|Minnesota
|31
|19
|10
|2
|40
|116
|98
|10-3-1
|9-7-1
|5-4-0
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|10-6-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Winnipeg
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|98
|92
|10-6-1
|6-5-4
|5-2-2
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|91
|89
|10-7-2
|6-5-3
|3-3-1
|San Jose
|34
|17
|16
|1
|35
|96
|108
|9-7-1
|8-9-0
|2-2-0
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|89
|95
|8-7-1
|8-8-2
|5-3-3
|Dallas
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|82
|85
|11-3-1
|4-9-1
|6-4-1
|Chicago
|33
|11
|17
|5
|27
|77
|112
|6-7-3
|5-10-2
|3-4-3
|Seattle
|33
|10
|19
|4
|24
|92
|122
|6-11-2
|4-8-2
|2-9-0
|Arizona
|31
|6
|22
|3
|15
|64
|120
|2-11-1
|4-11-2
|2-8-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2
Florida 6, Calgary 2
Boston 5, New Jersey 3
Detroit 6, San Jose 2
Colorado 4, Chicago 3, OT
Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1
Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 3, Vegas 2
Washington at Montreal, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 4, Edmonton 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, ppd
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.