All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Tampa Bay3522854911610311-3-311-5-28-4-1
Florida332274481289718-3-04-4-46-1-2
N.Y. Rangers342284481018510-3-212-5-25-1-0
Washington342068481198910-3-510-3-36-2-1
Carolina312371471066610-3-013-4-14-2-0
Toronto322282461087814-4-18-4-17-2-0
Pittsburgh321985431048410-5-29-3-34-2-0
Boston29171023685769-5-18-5-18-3-1
Detroit3416153359611412-5-24-10-14-5-2
Philadelphia331314632861106-6-27-8-43-4-1
Columbus31151513110111210-5-15-10-02-6-0
New Jersey341316531991218-7-35-9-25-4-2
N.Y. Islanders28101262664804-5-36-7-31-4-1
Buffalo331017626891166-9-24-8-43-4-3
Ottawa29918220791075-9-04-9-23-5-0
Montreal34723418731235-10-12-13-32-6-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas36221314512911011-8-111-5-07-4-0
Nashville3421112441049110-5-011-6-27-2-1
St. Louis3419105431199612-3-27-7-37-4-2
Anaheim3618117431119911-4-47-7-37-2-3
Colorado291982401239611-2-18-6-15-3-0
Calgary31178640100734-3-413-5-23-4-1
Minnesota3119102401169810-3-19-7-15-4-0
Edmonton34181423811311110-6-08-8-28-2-0
Winnipeg321611537989210-6-16-5-45-2-2
Los Angeles331612537918910-7-26-5-33-3-1
San Jose341716135961089-7-18-9-02-2-0
Vancouver34161533589958-7-18-8-25-3-3
Dallas291512232828511-3-14-9-16-4-1
Chicago331117527771126-7-35-10-23-4-3
Seattle331019424921226-11-24-8-22-9-0
Arizona31622315641202-11-14-11-22-8-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2

Florida 6, Calgary 2

Boston 5, New Jersey 3

Detroit 6, San Jose 2

Colorado 4, Chicago 3, OT

Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 3, Vegas 2

Washington at Montreal, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

