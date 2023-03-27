All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
y-Boston735711511927515730-3-327-8-216-5-3
x-Carolina724716910324118825-9-322-7-618-6-1
x-New Jersey744620810025720620-13-426-7-414-6-2
x-Toronto73442099725120325-7-519-13-411-6-2
x-N.Y. Rangers734320109624719821-12-422-8-612-8-2
a-Tampa Bay74422669025323025-7-517-19-111-11-1
N.Y. Islanders75382898522420622-13-316-15-614-6-2
Pittsburgh733627108223523620-11-516-16-59-9-5
Florida74363177925725621-12-415-19-313-6-2
Buffalo73353177726127114-20-421-11-310-11-2
Ottawa74363357723624021-13-315-20-214-7-1
Washington74343287623623117-14-517-18-311-8-3
Detroit72313297120923817-15-414-17-57-13-2
Philadelphia722832126819523616-16-512-16-76-11-6
Montreal74303866621527316-17-314-21-36-15-1
Columbus72234275319628514-20-29-22-56-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas73462169824220522-14-124-7-511-8-2
p-Los Angeles734320109625823625-9-418-11-611-4-3
c-Minnesota74432299522419924-11-319-11-613-7-1
c-Colorado72432369224020020-12-523-11-116-5-1
c-Dallas733920149225120418-10-921-10-513-3-4
p-Edmonton73412399128624720-12-621-11-312-6-1
Seattle73402588825423616-15-424-10-411-8-2
Winnipeg74413038522220922-12-219-18-116-7-0
Calgary743326158123823217-15-416-11-1112-6-3
Nashville72362888020421618-14-418-14-47-10-4
Vancouver73343457325127017-18-117-16-414-6-0
St. Louis73333467223626815-16-518-18-18-12-1
Arizona742734136720725720-11-47-23-99-10-6
Anaheim732340105618929712-21-311-19-77-11-2
Chicago73244365417926214-19-310-24-36-16-1
San Jose73193915532092866-20-1013-19-53-11-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Boston 4, Carolina 3, SO

Toronto 3, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 6

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

