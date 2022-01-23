All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida4128856116711721-3-07-5-56-1-2
Tampa Bay43281056114912314-4-314-6-29-5-1
N.Y. Rangers42271145812910812-3-215-8-26-2-0
Carolina382792561369113-4-114-5-15-4-0
Pittsburgh40251055513610611-5-214-5-36-2-0
Washington42231095513911712-5-511-5-47-2-1
Toronto38251035312910014-4-111-6-27-2-0
Boston38241225011910214-7-110-5-110-3-1
Detroit42181864211313913-6-35-12-36-5-2
Columbus38181913712013711-7-17-12-05-8-0
New Jersey39151953511513710-8-35-11-27-6-2
N.Y. Islanders34141463480917-7-37-7-34-5-1
Philadelphia4113208341021416-9-47-11-43-8-2
Buffalo4113217331111427-12-36-9-44-6-4
Ottawa341120325961245-10-06-10-33-6-0
Montreal40825723881465-10-13-15-62-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado3928835916511817-2-111-6-29-3-1
Nashville43261435513411813-7-013-7-310-3-1
St. Louis40241155314310816-4-28-7-39-4-2
Minnesota37241035114111313-3-111-7-27-4-1
Vegas41241525014512513-10-211-5-07-4-0
Anaheim43201674712512313-7-47-9-37-2-3
Los Angeles41201654511611313-10-27-6-34-4-1
San Jose42211924411513111-9-210-10-03-3-0
Calgary361812642113935-4-413-8-23-5-1
Dallas38201624211211914-4-16-12-16-5-1
Edmonton37191624012212611-8-08-8-29-2-0
Winnipeg37171464010911110-6-17-8-55-4-2
Vancouver4018184401021138-7-210-11-25-3-3
Chicago411519737991358-8-37-11-43-6-4
Seattle4012244281051458-13-24-11-23-10-0
Arizona401026424891525-13-15-13-33-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Arizona 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 7, Carolina 4

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Colorado 3, Montreal 2, OT

Nashville 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

