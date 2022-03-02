All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina53371157918512619-4-218-7-39-4-0
a-Tampa Bay52351167618214618-4-417-7-210-5-1
a-Florida53351357521816123-6-012-7-56-1-2
a-Toronto53351447419715219-5-116-9-39-3-0
m-Pittsburgh55331487417814815-8-518-6-310-4-1
m-N.Y. Rangers53331557115713417-5-316-10-27-4-0
Boston54321846816114616-10-116-8-312-3-1
Washington55281896517615612-11-516-7-49-5-1
Columbus54282515717919615-11-113-14-08-10-0
Detroit54242465416019416-11-38-13-36-7-2
N.Y. Islanders50202284812814210-10-410-12-45-5-1
Ottawa52192854313716610-16-29-12-35-9-1
New Jersey54193054316719711-13-38-17-28-9-2
Philadelphia53162710421311849-14-57-13-54-10-4
Buffalo5416308401431958-14-48-16-45-9-4
Montreal5413347331272068-17-15-17-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado54401048421815323-3-217-7-213-4-2
c-St. Louis52321467018814119-6-213-8-411-5-2
p-Calgary52321467018212515-4-417-10-27-6-1
c-Minnesota51311736519116216-5-115-12-28-6-1
p-Los Angeles54291876515915314-12-215-6-56-5-1
Nashville53301946416315115-10-015-9-411-5-1
p-Vegas54302046417515715-12-315-8-110-5-1
Edmonton54302136317917114-11-016-10-313-3-0
Dallas52292036115115119-7-110-13-211-7-2
Anaheim56262196116517215-10-411-11-59-6-3
Vancouver55262365815415812-10-314-13-38-4-5
Winnipeg54242195716316614-10-110-11-810-6-4
San Jose54242465414316813-12-311-12-34-6-2
Chicago5419278461341859-14-410-13-44-11-5
Seattle5516345371401969-17-37-17-24-13-0
Arizona5314354321221957-20-17-15-35-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton 3, Philadelphia 0

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 8, Montreal 4

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Anaheim 4, Boston 3

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

