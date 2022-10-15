All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Carolina22004621-0-01-0-01-0-0
Florida22004740-0-02-0-01-0-0
N.Y. Rangers321041181-0-01-1-00-0-0
Boston11002520-0-01-0-00-0-0
Detroit11002301-0-00-0-01-0-0
Philadelphia11002531-0-00-0-01-0-0
Pittsburgh11002621-0-00-0-00-0-0
Buffalo21102751-1-00-0-01-1-0
Montreal21102461-0-00-1-01-1-0
Tampa Bay21102650-0-01-1-00-0-0
Toronto21102661-0-00-1-00-1-0
N.Y. Islanders10100130-1-00-0-00-0-0
New Jersey10100250-0-00-1-00-1-0
Ottawa10100140-0-00-1-00-1-0
Columbus20200390-1-00-1-00-1-0
Washington20200480-1-00-1-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas22004531-0-01-0-01-0-0
Nashville32104871-1-01-0-00-1-0
Seattle21013860-0-01-0-11-0-1
Anaheim11002541-0-00-0-01-0-0
Calgary11002531-0-00-0-00-0-0
Dallas11002410-0-01-0-01-0-0
Edmonton11002531-0-00-0-01-0-0
Winnipeg11002411-0-00-0-00-0-0
Colorado21102871-0-00-1-01-0-0
St. Louis00000000-0-00-0-00-0-0
Arizona10100260-0-00-1-00-0-0
Minnesota10100370-1-00-0-00-0-0
Vancouver10100450-0-00-1-00-1-0
Chicago20200260-0-00-2-00-1-0
Los Angeles20200480-2-00-0-00-2-0
San Jose30300490-2-00-1-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

