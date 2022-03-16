All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Florida60411368824817526-6-015-7-69-1-2
m-Carolina59411358719813923-4-218-9-311-6-0
a-Tampa Bay59381568220017119-5-419-10-211-5-1
a-Toronto60381758122318121-7-217-10-39-5-0
m-N.Y. Rangers60381758118415720-5-318-12-28-4-0
m-Pittsburgh61361698119816417-9-519-7-411-4-2
Boston60371857918216118-10-219-8-312-3-1
Washington613318107620117215-11-518-7-511-5-1
Columbus61312736520322317-12-314-15-08-11-0
N.Y. Islanders57242495715516114-12-410-12-56-5-2
Detroit60242975517522816-12-48-17-36-9-2
New Jersey60223354918221414-14-38-19-28-10-2
Buffalo60203284816221211-16-49-16-47-10-4
Philadelphia591830114714820611-15-67-15-54-11-4
Ottawa60213454715819811-19-210-15-35-10-1
Montreal6016368401502308-18-28-18-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado61431359123617024-3-319-10-213-5-2
p-Calgary59361677920414318-5-518-11-28-6-1
c-St. Louis59341787621116520-7-314-10-512-5-3
c-Nashville60352147419416718-11-017-10-413-6-1
p-Los Angeles62332187417817615-13-318-8-56-6-2
Minnesota58342047221819317-7-117-13-38-8-1
p-Edmonton60332347020019217-12-016-11-413-4-0
Vegas62322646819519016-13-316-13-111-5-1
Dallas58322336717017320-8-112-15-213-8-2
Vancouver61302476717917714-11-416-13-38-4-5
Winnipeg612823106618919016-11-212-12-811-6-5
Anaheim632725116518320116-11-411-14-710-7-3
San Jose59262586015618514-13-412-12-46-6-3
Chicago61223095316221011-15-511-15-44-11-5
Arizona6020364441592169-20-111-16-36-11-1
Seattle61183764215922010-17-38-20-34-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Edmonton 7, Detroit 5

Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0

Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

