All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Florida
|60
|41
|13
|6
|88
|248
|175
|26-6-0
|15-7-6
|9-1-2
|m-Carolina
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|198
|139
|23-4-2
|18-9-3
|11-6-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|59
|38
|15
|6
|82
|200
|171
|19-5-4
|19-10-2
|11-5-1
|a-Toronto
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|223
|181
|21-7-2
|17-10-3
|9-5-0
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|60
|38
|17
|5
|81
|184
|157
|20-5-3
|18-12-2
|8-4-0
|m-Pittsburgh
|61
|36
|16
|9
|81
|198
|164
|17-9-5
|19-7-4
|11-4-2
|Boston
|60
|37
|18
|5
|79
|182
|161
|18-10-2
|19-8-3
|12-3-1
|Washington
|61
|33
|18
|10
|76
|201
|172
|15-11-5
|18-7-5
|11-5-1
|Columbus
|61
|31
|27
|3
|65
|203
|223
|17-12-3
|14-15-0
|8-11-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|57
|24
|24
|9
|57
|155
|161
|14-12-4
|10-12-5
|6-5-2
|Detroit
|60
|24
|29
|7
|55
|175
|228
|16-12-4
|8-17-3
|6-9-2
|New Jersey
|60
|22
|33
|5
|49
|182
|214
|14-14-3
|8-19-2
|8-10-2
|Buffalo
|60
|20
|32
|8
|48
|162
|212
|11-16-4
|9-16-4
|7-10-4
|Philadelphia
|59
|18
|30
|11
|47
|148
|206
|11-15-6
|7-15-5
|4-11-4
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|158
|198
|11-19-2
|10-15-3
|5-10-1
|Montreal
|60
|16
|36
|8
|40
|150
|230
|8-18-2
|8-18-6
|5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|24-3-3
|19-10-2
|13-5-2
|p-Calgary
|59
|36
|16
|7
|79
|204
|143
|18-5-5
|18-11-2
|8-6-1
|c-St. Louis
|59
|34
|17
|8
|76
|211
|165
|20-7-3
|14-10-5
|12-5-3
|c-Nashville
|60
|35
|21
|4
|74
|194
|167
|18-11-0
|17-10-4
|13-6-1
|p-Los Angeles
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|178
|176
|15-13-3
|18-8-5
|6-6-2
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|20
|4
|72
|218
|193
|17-7-1
|17-13-3
|8-8-1
|p-Edmonton
|60
|33
|23
|4
|70
|200
|192
|17-12-0
|16-11-4
|13-4-0
|Vegas
|62
|32
|26
|4
|68
|195
|190
|16-13-3
|16-13-1
|11-5-1
|Dallas
|58
|32
|23
|3
|67
|170
|173
|20-8-1
|12-15-2
|13-8-2
|Vancouver
|61
|30
|24
|7
|67
|179
|177
|14-11-4
|16-13-3
|8-4-5
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|16-11-2
|12-12-8
|11-6-5
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|16-11-4
|11-14-7
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|156
|185
|14-13-4
|12-12-4
|6-6-3
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|11-15-5
|11-15-4
|4-11-5
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
|9-20-1
|11-16-3
|6-11-1
|Seattle
|61
|18
|37
|6
|42
|159
|220
|10-17-3
|8-20-3
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Arizona 6, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3
Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT
Edmonton 7, Detroit 5
Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0
Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT
Wednesday's Games
Columbus 4, Ottawa 1
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.