All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston5946859722212624-2-322-6-210-4-3
m-Carolina58391188619815121-7-218-4-615-4-1
m-New Jersey59391558320815718-11-221-4-312-5-2
a-Toronto60371588220715823-6-414-9-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay59371847821217622-4-315-14-110-6-1
m-N.Y. Rangers60341797720116817-10-417-7-57-7-1
N.Y. Islanders63312576918317418-11-313-14-412-5-1
Pittsburgh59292196719219016-9-413-12-55-7-4
Buffalo58312346622020312-15-219-8-28-9-1
Detroit59282386418119015-12-313-11-56-10-2
Florida61292666421021316-9-313-17-310-4-2
Washington62292766418818715-13-314-14-310-6-1
Ottawa59292646218318717-12-212-14-211-6-0
Philadelphia612328105616120211-15-312-13-76-9-4
Montreal59253045416321414-15-111-15-34-12-1
Columbus60193564415422213-18-26-17-44-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas60351967619216918-13-117-6-58-7-2
c-Dallas603116137519515915-8-816-8-510-3-4
p-Los Angeles61332087420520617-9-216-11-610-4-2
c-Colorado58341957318515716-9-418-10-112-4-1
c-Minnesota60332167217516620-10-213-11-410-7-0
p-Edmonton61322187223220514-12-518-9-310-6-0
Winnipeg60352417118315920-10-015-14-114-5-0
Seattle59322167020318915-12-317-9-39-7-2
Calgary602721126619318815-11-212-10-109-3-3
Nashville57292266416917116-10-313-12-36-8-3
St. Louis59262855718021513-13-413-15-17-10-1
Vancouver60243155320524311-16-113-15-410-5-0
Arizona59203094916021113-10-27-20-74-7-4
San Jose60183012481792236-15-812-15-43-9-6
Chicago58213254714720912-16-39-16-25-10-1
Anaheim6019347451522509-16-110-18-66-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 7, Washington 4

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Nashville 6, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

