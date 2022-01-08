All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Tampa Bay3623855112010412-3-311-5-28-4-1
Carolina322471491126911-3-013-4-14-2-0
Florida3422754913310318-3-04-4-56-1-2
N.Y. Rangers352294481029010-3-212-6-25-1-0
Washington352078481209410-3-510-4-36-2-1
Toronto322282461087814-4-18-4-17-2-0
Pittsburgh342095451128910-5-210-4-35-2-0
Boston30171123687799-6-18-5-18-3-1
Detroit3416153359611412-5-24-10-14-5-2
New Jersey3514165331021229-7-35-9-26-4-2
Philadelphia341315632881166-7-27-8-43-5-1
Columbus32151613110211510-5-15-11-02-7-0
N.Y. Islanders28101262664804-5-36-7-31-4-1
Buffalo341018626911196-10-24-8-43-4-3
Ottawa29918220791075-9-04-9-23-5-0
Montreal34723418731235-10-12-13-32-6-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas37231314713411112-8-111-5-07-4-0
Nashville3522112461089310-5-012-6-27-2-1
St. Louis3520105451249713-3-27-7-37-4-2
Anaheim3618117431119911-4-47-7-37-2-3
Colorado302082421309712-2-18-6-16-3-0
Minnesota32201024211910010-3-110-7-15-4-0
Calgary331710640104834-3-413-7-23-4-1
Edmonton34181423811311110-6-08-8-28-2-0
Winnipeg331612537999910-6-16-6-45-3-2
Los Angeles341613537939310-8-26-5-33-3-1
San Jose351816137991109-7-19-9-02-2-0
Dallas311712236919213-3-14-9-16-4-1
Vancouver34161533589958-7-18-8-25-3-3
Chicago341118527811186-7-35-11-23-5-3
Seattle331019424921226-11-24-8-22-9-0
Arizona32722317701243-11-14-11-23-8-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Calgary 3

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Saturday's Games

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

