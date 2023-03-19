All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Boston695311511126315027-3-326-8-213-5-3
m-Carolina68451589822917724-8-221-7-617-5-1
m-New Jersey69441879524118919-13-325-5-414-5-2
a-Toronto69421899323718725-7-517-11-410-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers694019109023219120-11-420-8-611-7-2
a-Tampa Bay70422269024621325-6-517-16-111-8-1
N.Y. Islanders71362788020819620-12-316-15-513-6-1
Pittsburgh693425107822322619-10-515-15-58-9-5
Florida69352777724223321-10-414-17-312-4-2
Washington71333177322121916-14-417-17-311-7-2
Buffalo69333067224825613-19-320-11-310-11-1
Ottawa69333157121822819-13-314-18-212-6-1
Detroit68302996920122417-13-413-16-57-12-2
Philadelphia692532126218122913-16-512-16-76-11-6
Montreal70273766019826214-17-313-20-34-14-1
Columbus68214074918026013-20-28-20-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas69422169022419521-14-121-7-58-8-2
p-Los Angeles704020109023922722-9-418-11-610-4-3
c-Dallas703819138924319417-9-821-10-513-3-4
c-Minnesota70402288821019122-11-318-11-512-7-1
c-Colorado68402268622619118-11-522-11-113-5-1
p-Edmonton70392388627423618-12-521-11-311-6-0
Seattle69382478324022316-15-422-9-311-8-2
Winnipeg70392838121619921-12-218-16-115-6-0
Calgary703124157722421716-14-415-10-1110-4-3
Nashville67342587619119517-12-417-13-47-10-4
St. Louis68303356521525214-16-416-17-17-12-1
Vancouver68303356523226016-17-114-16-412-5-0
Arizona702732116519924420-11-37-21-89-8-5
Anaheim692336105618228112-17-311-19-77-9-2
Chicago69243965417524414-18-310-21-36-14-1
San Jose70193714522002696-20-1013-17-43-9-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 3

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 0

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Dallas 6, Calgary 5, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 4, Chicago 2

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 5, Washington 3

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

