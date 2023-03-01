All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston6047859922612924-2-323-6-210-4-3
m-Carolina58391188619815121-7-218-4-615-4-1
m-New Jersey59391558320815718-11-221-4-312-5-2
a-Toronto60371588220715823-6-414-9-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay60371947821318022-5-315-14-110-7-1
m-N.Y. Rangers60341797720116817-10-417-7-57-7-1
N.Y. Islanders64312587018417618-11-313-14-512-5-1
Pittsburgh60302196919519116-9-414-12-55-7-4
Buffalo59312446622320812-16-219-8-28-9-1
Florida62302666621421416-9-314-17-311-4-2
Ottawa60302646418918818-12-212-14-212-6-0
Detroit60282486418219615-12-313-12-56-11-2
Washington62292766418818715-13-314-14-310-6-1
Montreal60263045616621514-15-112-15-34-12-1
Philadelphia612328105616120211-15-312-13-76-9-4
Columbus61203564615922513-18-27-17-44-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas60351967619216918-13-117-6-58-7-2
p-Los Angeles62342087621121117-9-217-11-610-4-2
c-Dallas603116137519515915-8-816-8-510-3-4
c-Minnesota61342167417716721-10-213-11-410-7-0
c-Colorado58341957318515716-9-418-10-112-4-1
p-Seattle60332167220819215-12-318-9-39-7-2
Edmonton61322187223220514-12-518-9-310-6-0
Winnipeg61352427218816520-10-115-14-114-5-0
Calgary612721136719619215-11-312-10-109-3-3
Nashville58292366417017416-11-313-12-36-8-3
St. Louis60262955718322013-14-413-15-17-10-1
Vancouver60243155320524311-16-113-15-410-5-0
Arizona60213095116421214-10-27-20-75-7-4
San Jose61183112481802266-16-812-15-43-9-6
Chicago60213454715021712-16-39-18-25-11-1
Anaheim61203474715625210-16-110-18-66-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Chicago 2

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 6, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO

Arizona 4, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Montreal 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you