All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|60
|47
|8
|5
|99
|226
|129
|24-2-3
|23-6-2
|10-4-3
|m-Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|21-7-2
|18-4-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|18-11-2
|21-4-3
|12-5-2
|a-Toronto
|60
|37
|15
|8
|82
|207
|158
|23-6-4
|14-9-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|19
|4
|78
|213
|180
|22-5-3
|15-14-1
|10-7-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|201
|168
|17-10-4
|17-7-5
|7-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|31
|25
|8
|70
|184
|176
|18-11-3
|13-14-5
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|60
|30
|21
|9
|69
|195
|191
|16-9-4
|14-12-5
|5-7-4
|Buffalo
|59
|31
|24
|4
|66
|223
|208
|12-16-2
|19-8-2
|8-9-1
|Florida
|62
|30
|26
|6
|66
|214
|214
|16-9-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Ottawa
|60
|30
|26
|4
|64
|189
|188
|18-12-2
|12-14-2
|12-6-0
|Detroit
|60
|28
|24
|8
|64
|182
|196
|15-12-3
|13-12-5
|6-11-2
|Washington
|62
|29
|27
|6
|64
|188
|187
|15-13-3
|14-14-3
|10-6-1
|Montreal
|60
|26
|30
|4
|56
|166
|215
|14-15-1
|12-15-3
|4-12-1
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|11-15-3
|12-13-7
|6-9-4
|Columbus
|61
|20
|35
|6
|46
|159
|225
|13-18-2
|7-17-4
|4-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|60
|35
|19
|6
|76
|192
|169
|18-13-1
|17-6-5
|8-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|62
|34
|20
|8
|76
|211
|211
|17-9-2
|17-11-6
|10-4-2
|c-Dallas
|60
|31
|16
|13
|75
|195
|159
|15-8-8
|16-8-5
|10-3-4
|c-Minnesota
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|177
|167
|21-10-2
|13-11-4
|10-7-0
|c-Colorado
|58
|34
|19
|5
|73
|185
|157
|16-9-4
|18-10-1
|12-4-1
|p-Seattle
|60
|33
|21
|6
|72
|208
|192
|15-12-3
|18-9-3
|9-7-2
|Edmonton
|61
|32
|21
|8
|72
|232
|205
|14-12-5
|18-9-3
|10-6-0
|Winnipeg
|61
|35
|24
|2
|72
|188
|165
|20-10-1
|15-14-1
|14-5-0
|Calgary
|61
|27
|21
|13
|67
|196
|192
|15-11-3
|12-10-10
|9-3-3
|Nashville
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|170
|174
|16-11-3
|13-12-3
|6-8-3
|St. Louis
|60
|26
|29
|5
|57
|183
|220
|13-14-4
|13-15-1
|7-10-1
|Vancouver
|60
|24
|31
|5
|53
|205
|243
|11-16-1
|13-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|60
|21
|30
|9
|51
|164
|212
|14-10-2
|7-20-7
|5-7-4
|San Jose
|61
|18
|31
|12
|48
|180
|226
|6-16-8
|12-15-4
|3-9-6
|Chicago
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|150
|217
|12-16-3
|9-18-2
|5-11-1
|Anaheim
|61
|20
|34
|7
|47
|156
|252
|10-16-1
|10-18-6
|6-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Ottawa 6, Detroit 2
Boston 3, Edmonton 2
Vancouver 5, Dallas 4, OT
Colorado 3, Vegas 0
Anaheim 4, Chicago 2
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 6, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO
Arizona 4, Chicago 1
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Montreal 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
