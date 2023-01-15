All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston423354701609420-1-313-4-17-3-2
Carolina4427986214112013-5-214-4-612-3-1
New Jersey43281235915211311-10-217-2-18-5-2
Toronto44261175914711715-3-411-8-36-3-1
Tampa Bay41271315514812117-4-110-9-08-5-0
N.Y. Rangers44241375514111911-8-413-5-35-6-1
Washington45231665214412613-7-310-9-36-4-1
N.Y. Islanders44231834913312013-7-110-11-29-4-0
Pittsburgh42211564813512711-5-410-10-25-4-2
Buffalo4121182441591429-11-212-7-06-7-1
Florida44202044414415211-6-39-14-16-3-1
Detroit41181674312813911-9-37-7-45-8-2
Philadelphia4318187431221379-10-19-8-66-7-4
Ottawa42192034112513711-10-18-10-26-5-0
Montreal4418233391161629-11-09-12-33-6-0
Columbus42132722810916710-13-13-14-14-10-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Winnipeg44291415914811417-6-012-8-112-3-0
Vegas44281425814712613-11-015-3-25-7-2
Dallas44251275715211912-5-313-7-48-2-3
Seattle42261245615813010-8-216-4-28-4-2
Los Angeles46251565615415714-8-211-7-49-4-2
Minnesota42241445213411813-8-111-6-38-4-0
Calgary44211495114213412-7-29-7-78-3-2
Edmonton45241835116415010-11-214-7-18-6-0
Colorado41211734512511810-8-311-9-08-4-1
St. Louis4421203451391598-10-213-10-15-5-1
Nashville4219176441181269-7-310-10-34-5-3
Vancouver4318223391501738-10-110-12-210-3-0
San Jose4413238341341684-12-69-11-22-8-6
Arizona4313255311151587-6-26-19-31-5-2
Anaheim4312274281001818-13-14-14-36-6-1
Chicago411126426941548-15-23-11-22-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Calgary 6, Dallas 5

Columbus 4, Detroit 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Vancouver 3

Colorado 7, Ottawa 0

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Chicago 5

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Buffalo 5, Nashville 3

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

