EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston62498510323713226-2-323-6-211-4-3
m-Carolina62421289221615822-7-220-5-615-4-1
m-New Jersey63411668822617418-12-223-4-412-5-2
a-Toronto64391788621617123-6-416-11-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay64382158122519823-5-415-16-110-8-1
m-N.Y. Rangers63351997920917917-11-418-8-58-7-1
N.Y. Islanders66332587419117920-11-313-14-512-5-1
Pittsburgh63322297320620317-9-415-13-56-7-4
Florida65322767022121818-10-314-17-311-4-2
Ottawa63322746819919819-12-213-15-212-6-0
Buffalo63322746823322413-17-219-10-29-10-1
Washington65312866820119615-13-316-15-310-6-1
Detroit63282696518820815-12-413-14-56-11-2
Philadelphia642429115916821112-15-412-14-76-9-5
Montreal64263355717622914-15-212-18-34-12-1
Columbus64203774716723913-19-27-18-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas64382068220417921-13-117-7-58-7-2
p-Los Angeles65372088222221720-9-217-11-610-4-2
c-Dallas643417138121517117-9-817-8-513-3-4
p-Seattle64372168022520216-12-321-9-310-7-2
c-Minnesota64362177918216921-10-315-11-410-7-0
Edmonton65352287825121916-12-519-10-310-6-0
c-Colorado62352167620117417-10-518-11-112-5-1
Winnipeg64362537520017921-10-215-15-114-5-0
Calgary652923137120320115-13-314-10-109-3-3
Nashville61312376917818016-11-315-12-47-8-3
St. Louis63273155919323313-14-414-17-17-11-1
Vancouver63263255721424913-17-113-15-410-5-0
Arizona642232105417722915-11-37-21-76-8-4
Anaheim64213585016326211-16-210-19-66-9-1
San Jose65193412501892486-18-813-16-43-9-6
Chicago63223654915822513-18-39-18-25-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Calgary 5, Dallas 4

Chicago 5, Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 4, Washington 2

Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, New Jersey 3

Florida 2, Vegas 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO

Colorado 6, San Jose 0

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

