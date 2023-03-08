All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|62
|49
|8
|5
|103
|237
|132
|26-2-3
|23-6-2
|11-4-3
|m-Carolina
|62
|42
|12
|8
|92
|216
|158
|22-7-2
|20-5-6
|15-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|63
|41
|16
|6
|88
|226
|174
|18-12-2
|23-4-4
|12-5-2
|a-Toronto
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|216
|171
|23-6-4
|16-11-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|64
|38
|21
|5
|81
|225
|198
|23-5-4
|15-16-1
|10-8-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|209
|179
|17-11-4
|18-8-5
|8-7-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|33
|25
|8
|74
|191
|179
|20-11-3
|13-14-5
|12-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|206
|203
|17-9-4
|15-13-5
|6-7-4
|Florida
|65
|32
|27
|6
|70
|221
|218
|18-10-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Ottawa
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|199
|198
|19-12-2
|13-15-2
|12-6-0
|Buffalo
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|233
|224
|13-17-2
|19-10-2
|9-10-1
|Washington
|65
|31
|28
|6
|68
|201
|196
|15-13-3
|16-15-3
|10-6-1
|Detroit
|63
|28
|26
|9
|65
|188
|208
|15-12-4
|13-14-5
|6-11-2
|Philadelphia
|64
|24
|29
|11
|59
|168
|211
|12-15-4
|12-14-7
|6-9-5
|Montreal
|64
|26
|33
|5
|57
|176
|229
|14-15-2
|12-18-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|64
|20
|37
|7
|47
|167
|239
|13-19-2
|7-18-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|64
|38
|20
|6
|82
|204
|179
|21-13-1
|17-7-5
|8-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|65
|37
|20
|8
|82
|222
|217
|20-9-2
|17-11-6
|10-4-2
|c-Dallas
|64
|34
|17
|13
|81
|215
|171
|17-9-8
|17-8-5
|13-3-4
|p-Seattle
|64
|37
|21
|6
|80
|225
|202
|16-12-3
|21-9-3
|10-7-2
|c-Minnesota
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|182
|169
|21-10-3
|15-11-4
|10-7-0
|Edmonton
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|251
|219
|16-12-5
|19-10-3
|10-6-0
|c-Colorado
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|201
|174
|17-10-5
|18-11-1
|12-5-1
|Winnipeg
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|200
|179
|21-10-2
|15-15-1
|14-5-0
|Calgary
|65
|29
|23
|13
|71
|203
|201
|15-13-3
|14-10-10
|9-3-3
|Nashville
|61
|31
|23
|7
|69
|178
|180
|16-11-3
|15-12-4
|7-8-3
|St. Louis
|63
|27
|31
|5
|59
|193
|233
|13-14-4
|14-17-1
|7-11-1
|Vancouver
|63
|26
|32
|5
|57
|214
|249
|13-17-1
|13-15-4
|10-5-0
|Arizona
|64
|22
|32
|10
|54
|177
|229
|15-11-3
|7-21-7
|6-8-4
|Anaheim
|64
|21
|35
|8
|50
|163
|262
|11-16-2
|10-19-6
|6-9-1
|San Jose
|65
|19
|34
|12
|50
|189
|248
|6-18-8
|13-16-4
|3-9-6
|Chicago
|63
|22
|36
|5
|49
|158
|225
|13-18-3
|9-18-2
|5-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2
San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 5, Dallas 4
Chicago 5, Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 4, Washington 2
Vancouver 4, Nashville 3, SO
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, New Jersey 3
Florida 2, Vegas 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2
Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO
Colorado 6, San Jose 0
Arizona 6, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Anaheim 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
