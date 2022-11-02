All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston109101845266-0-03-1-02-1-0
New Jersey107301436254-2-03-1-02-2-0
N.Y. Rangers116321432313-1-23-2-01-2-0
Carolina96211329252-1-04-1-13-1-0
Buffalo96301237253-2-03-1-02-2-0
Philadelphia95221224223-1-12-1-11-0-2
N.Y. Islanders106401236254-2-02-2-02-1-0
Tampa Bay106401232312-1-04-3-02-0-0
Washington115421232323-1-12-3-11-0-1
Florida105411130313-0-12-4-02-1-1
Detroit94321028323-1-11-2-11-2-0
Montreal105501028313-2-02-3-02-1-0
Pittsburgh104421037353-0-11-4-11-0-0
Toronto104421027303-1-01-3-21-1-0
Ottawa9450833314-1-00-4-01-4-0
Columbus10370626442-4-01-3-01-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Vegas119201835195-1-04-1-04-1-0
Edmonton107301441324-3-03-0-02-1-0
Dallas106311333234-1-02-2-13-0-0
Seattle115421238382-3-13-1-12-2-1
Los Angeles126601243472-3-04-3-00-2-0
Winnipeg95311126252-1-03-2-13-1-0
Minnesota105411135362-3-03-1-11-1-0
Calgary85301028254-3-01-0-02-2-0
Chicago104421032343-2-11-2-10-1-1
Colorado9441929271-1-13-3-02-0-1
Arizona9351726361-1-12-4-00-0-1
Nashville10361726362-3-11-3-01-2-0
Anaheim10361730482-1-01-5-12-1-0
San Jose12381733441-5-12-3-00-1-1
St. Louis8350619301-3-02-2-00-2-0
Vancouver10262630401-3-01-3-21-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Buffalo 8, Detroit 3

Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Montreal 1

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT

Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Calgary 4

Edmonton 7, Nashville 4

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2

Arizona 3, Florida 1

Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

