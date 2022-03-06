All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|m-Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|21-4-2
|18-8-3
|10-5-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|55
|37
|12
|6
|80
|192
|155
|19-5-4
|18-7-2
|11-5-1
|a-Florida
|55
|37
|13
|5
|79
|227
|163
|25-6-0
|12-7-5
|8-1-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|169
|139
|19-5-3
|17-10-2
|8-4-0
|m-Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|15-8-5
|19-6-4
|10-4-2
|a-Toronto
|55
|35
|16
|4
|74
|202
|163
|19-7-1
|16-9-3
|9-4-0
|Boston
|56
|34
|18
|4
|72
|171
|152
|16-10-1
|18-8-3
|12-3-1
|Washington
|57
|30
|18
|9
|69
|185
|158
|14-11-5
|16-7-4
|10-5-1
|Columbus
|56
|28
|25
|3
|59
|186
|205
|15-11-3
|13-14-0
|8-10-0
|Detroit
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|163
|203
|16-11-3
|8-15-3
|6-9-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|21
|23
|8
|50
|133
|147
|11-11-4
|10-12-4
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|171
|202
|12-13-3
|8-18-2
|8-10-2
|Philadelphia
|55
|17
|28
|10
|44
|139
|192
|10-15-5
|7-13-5
|4-10-4
|Buffalo
|57
|18
|31
|8
|44
|153
|203
|9-15-4
|9-16-4
|6-9-4
|Ottawa
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|143
|179
|10-16-2
|9-15-3
|5-10-1
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
|8-17-1
|7-17-6
|5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|56
|40
|11
|5
|85
|222
|159
|23-3-3
|17-8-2
|13-5-2
|p-Calgary
|54
|33
|14
|7
|73
|190
|133
|15-4-5
|18-10-2
|7-6-1
|c-St. Louis
|55
|32
|16
|7
|71
|194
|151
|19-6-2
|13-10-5
|11-5-2
|p-Los Angeles
|57
|31
|19
|7
|69
|169
|160
|14-12-2
|17-7-5
|6-5-1
|p-Vegas
|57
|32
|21
|4
|68
|184
|167
|16-13-3
|16-8-1
|11-5-1
|c-Minnesota
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|203
|177
|16-6-1
|16-13-2
|8-7-1
|Dallas
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|165
|160
|20-7-1
|12-13-2
|13-7-2
|Nashville
|55
|31
|20
|4
|66
|174
|155
|15-10-0
|16-10-4
|11-5-1
|Edmonton
|56
|30
|22
|4
|64
|184
|180
|14-12-0
|16-10-4
|13-3-0
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|22
|9
|63
|172
|179
|16-11-4
|11-11-5
|10-7-3
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|12-10-3
|16-13-3
|8-4-5
|Winnipeg
|56
|24
|22
|10
|58
|167
|174
|14-11-2
|10-11-8
|10-6-5
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|13-13-3
|11-12-4
|4-6-3
|Chicago
|57
|20
|29
|8
|48
|144
|198
|10-15-4
|10-14-4
|4-11-5
|Seattle
|58
|17
|36
|5
|39
|148
|207
|10-17-3
|7-19-2
|4-13-0
|Arizona
|55
|16
|35
|4
|36
|132
|201
|9-20-1
|7-15-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
Arizona 8, Ottawa 5
Florida 6, Detroit 2
Washington 5, Seattle 2
Vancouver 6, Toronto 4
Montreal 5, Edmonton 2
Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO
Nashville 8, San Jose 0
Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT
Sunday's Games
New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
Carolina 3, Seattle 2
Vegas 2, Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT
Monday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.