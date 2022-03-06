All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
m-Carolina56391258319113421-4-218-8-310-5-0
a-Tampa Bay55371268019215519-5-418-7-211-5-1
a-Florida55371357922716325-6-012-7-58-1-2
m-N.Y. Rangers56361557716913919-5-317-10-28-4-0
m-Pittsburgh57341497718515215-8-519-6-410-4-2
a-Toronto55351647420216319-7-116-9-39-4-0
Boston56341847217115216-10-118-8-312-3-1
Washington57301896918515814-11-516-7-410-5-1
Columbus56282535918620515-11-313-14-08-10-0
Detroit56242665416320316-11-38-15-36-9-2
N.Y. Islanders52212385013314711-11-410-12-45-5-1
New Jersey56203154517120212-13-38-18-28-10-2
Philadelphia551728104413919210-15-57-13-54-10-4
Buffalo5718318441532039-15-49-16-46-9-4
Ottawa55193154314317910-16-29-15-35-10-1
Montreal5615347371372128-17-17-17-65-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
c-Colorado56401158522215923-3-317-8-213-5-2
p-Calgary54331477319013315-4-518-10-27-6-1
c-St. Louis55321677119415119-6-213-10-511-5-2
p-Los Angeles57311976916916014-12-217-7-56-5-1
p-Vegas57322146818416716-13-316-8-111-5-1
c-Minnesota54321936720317716-6-116-13-28-7-1
Dallas55322036716516020-7-112-13-213-7-2
Nashville55312046617415515-10-016-10-411-5-1
Edmonton56302246418418014-12-016-10-413-3-0
Anaheim58272296317217916-11-411-11-510-7-3
Vancouver57282366216416512-10-316-13-38-4-5
Winnipeg562422105816717414-11-210-11-810-6-5
San Jose56242575514517913-13-311-12-44-6-3
Chicago57202984814419810-15-410-14-44-11-5
Seattle58173653914820710-17-37-19-24-13-0
Arizona5516354361322019-20-17-15-36-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

Vegas 2, Ottawa 1

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

