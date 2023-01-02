All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston372944621408319-0-310-4-16-3-2
Carolina372566561189412-3-113-3-510-1-0
Toronto372386521259413-2-310-6-35-1-1
New Jersey3723113491249710-9-213-2-16-5-2
Tampa Bay35231114712610215-4-18-7-08-5-0
Washington39211354712710812-5-29-8-34-2-1
N.Y. Rangers3820126461221058-7-412-5-24-6-0
Pittsburgh37191264412211110-4-49-8-25-3-2
N.Y. Islanders38211524412010412-6-09-9-29-4-0
Detroit3516127391101179-6-37-6-44-6-2
Buffalo3518152381381188-8-210-7-06-7-1
Ottawa37171733711211610-8-17-9-26-5-0
Florida3816184361241319-6-37-12-15-3-1
Philadelphia371317733981247-9-16-8-64-7-4
Montreal3715193331001387-9-08-10-33-6-0
Columbus351122224941389-11-12-11-13-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas3823965213710411-4-312-5-38-2-3
Vegas39251225213111111-9-014-3-25-5-2
Los Angeles40211364813213811-6-210-7-46-4-2
Winnipeg3723131471199513-6-010-7-111-3-0
Minnesota36211324411610211-7-110-6-17-3-0
Calgary38181374312011611-7-27-6-58-3-2
Seattle35191244212111510-8-29-4-27-4-2
Edmonton3820162421361289-10-111-6-15-4-0
Colorado3519133411051019-6-310-7-08-3-1
St. Louis3717173371141357-8-210-9-14-5-1
Nashville351514636941078-6-37-8-34-5-3
Vancouver3616173351251417-9-19-8-210-3-0
Arizona3513175311021287-3-26-14-31-2-2
San Jose3912207311201464-10-68-10-12-6-5
Anaheim371023424871546-9-14-14-35-5-1
Chicago36824420791375-13-23-11-20-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

San Jose 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you