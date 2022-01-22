All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida4128856116711721-3-07-5-56-1-2
Tampa Bay42271055914212214-4-313-6-29-5-1
Carolina372782561328413-4-114-4-15-3-0
N.Y. Rangers41261145612210511-3-215-8-26-2-0
Pittsburgh40251055513610611-5-214-5-36-2-0
Washington41221095313611511-5-511-5-47-2-1
Toronto3724103511269914-4-110-6-27-2-0
Boston37231224811610013-7-110-5-110-3-1
Detroit41181764211213513-6-35-11-36-5-2
Columbus38181913712013711-7-17-12-05-8-0
N.Y. Islanders33141363479887-6-37-7-34-5-1
Philadelphia401319834991356-9-47-10-43-8-2
New Jersey3814195331081339-8-35-11-26-6-2
Buffalo4012217311051396-12-36-9-44-6-4
Ottawa331120224941215-10-06-10-23-6-0
Montreal39825622861435-10-13-15-52-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado3827835716211616-2-111-6-29-3-1
St. Louis40241155314310816-4-28-7-39-4-2
Nashville42251435313011712-7-013-7-310-3-1
Vegas41241525014512513-10-211-5-07-4-0
Minnesota36231034913711012-3-111-7-26-4-1
Anaheim43201674712512313-7-47-9-37-2-3
Los Angeles41201654511611313-10-27-6-34-4-1
San Jose41211824411412411-8-210-10-03-3-0
Calgary351811642110885-4-413-7-23-4-1
Dallas38201624211211914-4-16-12-16-5-1
Winnipeg36171364010710810-6-17-7-55-4-2
Vancouver4018184401021138-7-210-11-25-3-3
Edmonton36181623811712310-8-08-8-28-2-0
Chicago401519636961318-8-37-11-33-6-3
Seattle4012244281051458-13-24-11-23-10-0
Arizona391025424861455-13-15-12-33-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Arizona 0

Dallas 5, Detroit 4, OT

Minnesota 5, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 5, Seattle 0

Florida 2, Vancouver 1, SO

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you