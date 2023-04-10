All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
z-Boston806312513129517133-4-330-8-217-5-3
x-Carolina805021910925620827-10-323-11-619-6-1
x-New Jersey805022810828022023-13-427-9-417-6-2
x-Toronto8048211110727221727-8-621-13-514-7-4
x-N.Y. Rangers8147211310727521623-12-524-9-815-9-2
x-Tampa Bay80452969627525027-7-518-22-111-12-1
Florida81423189228626723-12-519-19-317-6-3
N.Y. Islanders81413199123922024-13-317-18-616-8-2
Pittsburgh804030109025825623-12-517-18-510-10-5
Buffalo79403278728528916-20-424-12-311-12-2
Ottawa81393578525826724-14-315-21-415-9-1
Detroit803535108023927019-17-516-18-59-13-3
Washington80353697924925518-16-617-20-312-9-4
Philadelphia802938137121327017-18-512-20-86-13-6
Montreal80314366822629817-20-314-23-36-18-1
Columbus79244785620631915-22-29-25-66-15-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
x-Vegas804922910726522724-15-125-7-812-9-3
x-Edmonton804823910531825822-12-626-11-318-6-1
x-Colorado794924610427121921-13-528-11-117-6-1
x-Dallas8045211410427921621-10-924-11-516-4-4
x-Minnesota8046241010224221825-11-421-13-616-7-1
x-Los Angeles8045251010027225425-11-420-14-613-8-3
x-Seattle79452689828324820-16-425-10-413-9-2
Winnipeg80453239324322026-13-219-19-117-7-0
Calgary803727169025824919-16-418-11-1215-6-4
Nashville79403188821922921-14-419-17-48-12-4
St. Louis80373678126129518-16-619-20-19-14-1
Vancouver79363677926929219-20-217-16-515-8-1
Arizona802839136922329021-14-47-25-99-11-6
San Jose80224216602313138-22-1114-20-54-12-8
Anaheim802345125820433012-23-411-22-87-15-2
Chicago80254965619529414-23-311-26-36-19-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Dallas 6, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2

Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Minnesota 4, Chicago 2

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

