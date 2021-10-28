All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida77001431135-0-02-0-02-0-0
Washington74031128192-0-32-0-02-0-0
Carolina5500102282-0-03-0-02-0-0
Buffalo6411919114-1-00-0-12-1-0
Detroit7421923232-1-12-1-00-1-1
N.Y. Rangers7421915180-1-14-1-00-1-0
Columbus6420819154-1-00-1-01-1-0
Pittsburgh6312824172-1-11-0-10-0-0
Philadelphia5311723162-1-11-0-00-0-0
N.Y. Islanders6321715150-0-03-2-10-1-1
Tampa Bay7331721270-2-13-1-01-2-0
Toronto8341716252-1-11-3-02-1-0
Boston5320615152-0-01-2-01-1-0
New Jersey5320614153-2-00-0-00-1-0
Ottawa6240415192-3-00-1-01-1-0
Montreal7160211251-3-00-3-01-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis55001025112-0-03-0-02-0-0
Minnesota65101020182-1-03-0-01-1-0
Edmonton65101027183-1-02-0-04-0-0
Calgary6411921150-0-14-1-00-1-1
San Jose6420820141-0-03-2-00-0-0
Winnipeg6321724222-0-01-2-11-0-1
Dallas7331714181-0-12-3-00-0-0
Vancouver7331720210-1-03-2-11-0-1
Nashville7340620202-3-01-1-01-1-0
Vegas7340616221-3-02-1-01-2-0
Anaheim7241520241-2-01-2-11-1-0
Seattle7241518241-1-01-3-10-2-0
Colorado6240416231-2-01-2-01-1-0
Los Angeles6141314201-1-00-3-11-0-0
Chicago7052214300-3-10-2-10-1-0
Arizona6051111300-3-00-2-10-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 4, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 3

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

