All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|13
|5-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|28
|19
|2-0-3
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|8
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|11
|4-1-0
|0-0-1
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|23
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|15
|18
|0-1-1
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|15
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|24
|17
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|23
|16
|2-1-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|0-0-0
|3-2-1
|0-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|27
|0-2-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Toronto
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|25
|2-1-1
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Boston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|15
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|15
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|19
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Montreal
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|11
|25
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|11
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|18
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|18
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Calgary
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|0-0-1
|4-1-0
|0-1-1
|San Jose
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|14
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|2-0-0
|1-2-1
|1-0-1
|Dallas
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|14
|18
|1-0-1
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|21
|0-1-0
|3-2-1
|1-0-1
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|16
|22
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Anaheim
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|20
|24
|1-2-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Seattle
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|1-1-0
|1-3-1
|0-2-0
|Colorado
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|16
|23
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|20
|1-1-0
|0-3-1
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|14
|30
|0-3-1
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|11
|30
|0-3-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT
Florida 4, Boston 1
Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT
Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT
Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 3
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.