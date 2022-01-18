All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|39
|26
|8
|5
|57
|159
|116
|21-3-0
|5-5-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|9
|5
|57
|135
|113
|14-4-3
|12-5-2
|9-5-1
|Carolina
|36
|26
|8
|2
|54
|126
|81
|12-4-1
|14-4-1
|4-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|113
|96
|10-3-2
|15-7-2
|6-1-0
|Washington
|40
|22
|9
|9
|53
|133
|111
|11-5-5
|11-4-4
|7-2-1
|Toronto
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|123
|93
|14-4-1
|10-5-2
|7-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|38
|23
|10
|5
|51
|125
|100
|10-5-2
|13-5-3
|5-2-0
|Boston
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|112
|97
|12-7-1
|10-5-1
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|108
|130
|13-6-2
|5-11-3
|6-5-2
|Columbus
|36
|17
|18
|1
|35
|116
|131
|11-6-1
|6-12-0
|4-7-0
|Philadelphia
|39
|13
|18
|8
|34
|98
|133
|6-8-4
|7-10-4
|3-7-2
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|9-7-3
|5-11-2
|6-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|75
|88
|6-6-3
|7-7-3
|4-5-1
|Buffalo
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|101
|134
|6-11-3
|6-9-4
|4-6-4
|Ottawa
|32
|11
|19
|2
|24
|90
|115
|5-10-0
|6-9-2
|3-6-0
|Montreal
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|83
|139
|5-10-1
|3-15-4
|2-7-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|36
|25
|8
|3
|53
|156
|115
|16-2-1
|9-6-2
|9-3-1
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|138
|108
|16-4-2
|7-7-3
|9-4-2
|Nashville
|41
|24
|14
|3
|51
|125
|115
|11-7-0
|13-7-3
|9-3-1
|Vegas
|40
|23
|15
|2
|48
|141
|122
|12-10-2
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|132
|109
|12-3-1
|10-7-2
|5-4-1
|Los Angeles
|39
|20
|14
|5
|45
|111
|103
|13-8-2
|7-6-3
|4-4-1
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|120
|120
|12-6-4
|7-9-3
|7-2-3
|San Jose
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|112
|121
|11-8-2
|10-9-0
|3-2-0
|Calgary
|35
|18
|11
|6
|42
|110
|88
|5-4-4
|13-7-2
|3-4-1
|Winnipeg
|35
|17
|12
|6
|40
|105
|103
|10-6-1
|7-6-5
|5-3-2
|Vancouver
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|101
|111
|8-7-1
|10-11-2
|5-3-3
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|117
|117
|10-7-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Dallas
|36
|18
|16
|2
|38
|102
|111
|14-4-1
|4-12-1
|6-5-1
|Chicago
|39
|15
|18
|6
|36
|95
|126
|8-7-3
|7-11-3
|3-5-3
|Seattle
|38
|11
|23
|4
|26
|102
|138
|7-12-2
|4-11-2
|2-10-0
|Arizona
|37
|9
|24
|4
|22
|82
|140
|5-13-1
|4-11-3
|3-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Arizona 5, Montreal 2
San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2
Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 5, Nashville 3
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Carolina 7, Boston 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Vancouver 3, Nashville 1
Montreal 5, Dallas 3
Calgary 5, Florida 1
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.