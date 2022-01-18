All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Florida3926855715911621-3-05-5-56-1-2
Tampa Bay4026955713511314-4-312-5-29-5-1
Carolina362682541268112-4-114-4-14-3-0
N.Y. Rangers3925104541139610-3-215-7-26-1-0
Washington4022995313311111-5-511-4-47-2-1
Toronto362493511239314-4-110-5-27-2-0
Pittsburgh38231055112510010-5-213-5-35-2-0
Boston3622122461129712-7-110-5-110-3-1
Detroit40181754110813013-6-25-11-36-5-2
Columbus36171813511613111-6-16-12-04-7-0
Philadelphia391318834981336-8-47-10-43-7-2
New Jersey3714185331071299-7-35-11-26-6-2
N.Y. Islanders32131363275886-6-37-7-34-5-1
Buffalo3912207311011346-11-36-9-44-6-4
Ottawa321119224901155-10-06-9-23-6-0
Montreal38825521831395-10-13-15-42-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Colorado3625835315611516-2-19-6-29-3-1
St. Louis39231155113810816-4-27-7-39-4-2
Nashville41241435112511511-7-013-7-39-3-1
Vegas40231524814112212-10-211-5-07-4-0
Minnesota35221034713210912-3-110-7-25-4-1
Los Angeles39201454511110313-8-27-6-34-4-1
Anaheim41191574512012012-6-47-9-37-2-3
San Jose40211724411212111-8-210-9-03-2-0
Calgary351811642110885-4-413-7-23-4-1
Winnipeg35171264010510310-6-17-6-55-3-2
Vancouver3918183391011118-7-110-11-25-3-3
Edmonton35181523811711710-7-08-8-28-2-0
Dallas36181623810211114-4-14-12-16-5-1
Chicago391518636951268-7-37-11-33-5-3
Seattle3811234261021387-12-24-11-22-10-0
Arizona37924422821405-13-14-11-33-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Arizona 5, Montreal 2

San Jose 6, Los Angeles 2

Seattle 3, Chicago 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Carolina 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Nashville 1

Montreal 5, Dallas 3

Calgary 5, Florida 1

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you