All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
a-Boston63499510323913526-3-323-6-211-4-3
m-Carolina63431289421715823-7-220-5-616-4-1
m-New Jersey64421669022917618-12-224-4-413-5-2
a-Toronto64391788621617123-6-416-11-49-5-2
a-Tampa Bay65382168222820223-5-515-16-110-8-1
m-N.Y. Rangers64361998121318217-11-419-8-58-7-1
N.Y. Islanders67342587619518220-11-314-14-513-5-1
Pittsburgh643222107420920717-9-515-13-56-7-5
Florida66332767222522119-10-314-17-311-4-2
Ottawa64332747020420219-12-214-15-212-6-0
Washington66312876920319915-13-416-15-310-6-2
Buffalo64322846823723413-18-219-10-29-10-1
Detroit64292696719221116-12-413-14-56-11-2
Philadelphia652430115916821212-15-412-15-76-10-5
Montreal65263365817923314-15-312-18-34-12-1
Columbus64203774716723913-19-27-18-54-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
p-Vegas65392068420818221-13-118-7-58-7-2
p-Los Angeles66382088422721920-9-218-11-610-4-2
c-Dallas653517138322517517-9-818-8-513-3-4
c-Minnesota65372178118617121-10-316-11-411-7-0
p-Seattle65372268022920716-13-321-9-310-7-2
Edmonton66362288025422116-12-520-10-310-6-0
c-Colorado63352267620317917-11-518-11-112-5-1
Winnipeg65362637520218321-11-215-15-114-6-0
Calgary662924137120420415-14-314-10-109-4-3
Nashville62312476917918416-11-315-13-47-9-3
St. Louis64283156119723514-14-414-17-17-11-1
Vancouver64273255921725114-17-113-15-411-5-0
Arizona652332105618123016-11-37-21-77-8-4
Anaheim66223595316826611-16-211-19-77-9-2
Chicago65223765016423313-18-39-19-35-13-1
San Jose66193512501912526-18-813-17-43-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Dallas 10, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 5, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

