All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Boston65101027194-0-01-1-01-1-0
Pittsburgh5401926113-0-01-0-11-0-0
Florida6411919172-0-12-1-01-1-1
Buffalo5410822111-1-03-0-01-1-0
Philadelphia5410817112-0-02-1-01-0-0
Detroit5302825132-0-11-0-11-0-0
Toronto6420818153-1-01-1-01-1-0
Carolina5311717121-0-02-1-11-0-0
N.Y. Rangers6321720202-1-11-1-00-1-0
New Jersey5320614142-1-01-1-01-1-0
Ottawa5320621163-0-00-2-01-2-0
Montreal6330616183-1-00-2-01-1-0
Tampa Bay6330618191-1-02-2-01-0-0
Washington6330619213-1-00-2-00-0-0
Columbus7340622272-2-01-2-01-2-0
N.Y. Islanders6240419182-2-00-2-00-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Dallas540192082-0-02-0-13-0-0
Calgary5410818163-1-01-0-02-0-0
Vegas6420819132-1-02-1-02-1-0
Colorado6321722191-1-12-1-02-0-1
St. Louis330061151-0-02-0-00-0-0
Chicago5320616152-0-01-2-00-1-0
Los Angeles7340624310-2-03-2-00-2-0
Seattle7232621270-2-12-1-11-1-1
Nashville7241516241-2-11-2-00-2-0
Edmonton5230416172-3-00-0-01-1-0
Winnipeg5230412171-1-01-2-01-1-0
Minnesota5131319271-3-00-0-10-1-0
Anaheim6141315331-0-00-4-11-0-0
Arizona5140213260-0-01-4-00-0-0
Vancouver6042216270-1-00-3-20-1-0
San Jose7160212230-3-01-3-00-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0

Ottawa 6, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago 5, Seattle 4

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Detroit 5, Anaheim 1

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

