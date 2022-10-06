All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
Buffalo5410814113-0-01-1-00-0-0
Carolina5410824113-0-01-1-01-0-0
New Jersey541081362-1-02-0-02-1-0
Toronto541082092-1-02-0-04-1-0
Washington531171391-0-12-1-01-1-0
Columbus6321716183-0-00-2-12-1-1
Boston532061392-0-01-2-00-0-0
Ottawa6330621251-1-02-2-03-2-0
N.Y. Rangers5221514151-2-01-0-12-1-0
N.Y. Islanders422048121-0-01-2-02-2-0
Pittsburgh5230410181-1-01-2-01-1-0
Detroit6240415150-3-02-1-00-0-0
Philadelphia614138161-1-10-3-00-2-1
Florida413029160-1-01-2-00-0-0
Montreal6051113240-4-00-1-10-3-1
Tampa Bay303002140-1-00-2-00-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGAHomeAwayDiv
St. Louis65101023142-1-03-0-04-1-0
Minnesota5410818101-0-03-1-04-1-0
San Jose5410819142-0-02-1-04-1-0
Seattle541081573-0-01-1-04-1-0
Anaheim6420820153-0-01-2-02-2-0
Calgary7430816133-0-01-3-04-2-0
Edmonton7430820173-0-01-3-02-3-0
Nashville430171652-0-11-0-00-0-0
Winnipeg5311716132-0-11-1-00-0-0
Colorado6321713182-1-01-1-12-1-1
Los Angeles5221511131-1-01-1-12-2-1
Vegas5221516162-1-10-1-00-1-1
Dallas6240413191-3-01-1-02-4-0
Vancouver6132412261-0-20-3-01-3-2
Chicago413025120-3-01-0-00-2-0
Arizona5041113190-2-00-2-10-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0

Colorado 2, Dallas 1

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you